Delhi: DTC Bus Driver Thrashed, Forcibly Taken In Car After Hitting Vehicle Near Safdarjung; Video Goes Viral

In a shocking incident near Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Sunday, a group of individuals in a car got into an altercation with a DTC bus driver, assaulted him, and forcibly took him away in their car. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing two men forcing the man, allegedly the bus driver, into a car.

In the video, one of the men can be heard saying, "These bus drivers are creating havoc." He further accuses the bus driver of hitting his vehicle and not stopping the bus after the collision.

A passerby recorded the incident, and another video reveals disturbing scenes of the bus driver sitting in his seat while being beaten by several people. Amidst the scuffle, the bus suddenly moves forward, prompting a woman standing near the bus door to scream in fear.

मामला सफदरजंग अस्पताल के पास का बताया जा रहा है, जहाँ DTC बस का कार को साइड मारने पर हुआ विवाद। जिसके बाद बस ड्राइवर को ज़बरन अपनी गाड़ी में उठा ले गए कुछ लोग। pic.twitter.com/FJgNAH6cdI — Sagar Malik (Journalist) (@sagarmalik1985) September 22, 2024

Moments later in the video, all the passengers are seen exiting the bus.

According to news reports, the DTC bus driver was taken to local police station by the assaulters.

Delhi Police Responds

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In response to a post on X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Police advised a user to contact the nearest police station or dial 112 for immediate assistance.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media with users demanding police action and criticising the assault on bus driver stating, "This is like taking the law into one's own hands. If it was the bus driver's fault then police help should have been taken."