 Delhi: DTC Bus Driver Thrashed, Forcibly Taken In Car After Hitting Vehicle Near Safdarjung; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: DTC Bus Driver Thrashed, Forcibly Taken In Car After Hitting Vehicle Near Safdarjung; Video Goes Viral

Delhi: DTC Bus Driver Thrashed, Forcibly Taken In Car After Hitting Vehicle Near Safdarjung; Video Goes Viral

A passerby recorded the incident, and another video reveals disturbing scenes of the bus driver sitting in his seat while being beaten by several people.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking incident near Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Sunday, a group of individuals in a car got into an altercation with a DTC bus driver, assaulted him, and forcibly took him away in their car. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing two men forcing the man, allegedly the bus driver, into a car.

In the video, one of the men can be heard saying, "These bus drivers are creating havoc." He further accuses the bus driver of hitting his vehicle and not stopping the bus after the collision.

A passerby recorded the incident, and another video reveals disturbing scenes of the bus driver sitting in his seat while being beaten by several people. Amidst the scuffle, the bus suddenly moves forward, prompting a woman standing near the bus door to scream in fear.

Moments later in the video, all the passengers are seen exiting the bus.

FPJ Shorts
Coldplay India Tour 2025: Missed Out On Mumbai Concert Passes? Here's Your Second Chance With 'Infinity Tickets'
Coldplay India Tour 2025: Missed Out On Mumbai Concert Passes? Here's Your Second Chance With 'Infinity Tickets'
PM Modi Gifts Vintage Silver Hand-Engraved Train Model To US President Joe Biden; See Pics
PM Modi Gifts Vintage Silver Hand-Engraved Train Model To US President Joe Biden; See Pics
You Are Wrong If You Just Called This Dish 'Gulab Jamun', Watch Viral Video To Know What It Is
You Are Wrong If You Just Called This Dish 'Gulab Jamun', Watch Viral Video To Know What It Is
Virat Kohli Wins Hearts With Priceless Gesture Towards R Ashwin During IND vs BAN 1st Test; Video
Virat Kohli Wins Hearts With Priceless Gesture Towards R Ashwin During IND vs BAN 1st Test; Video

According to news reports, the DTC bus driver was taken to local police station by the assaulters.

Delhi Police Responds

In response to a post on X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Police advised a user to contact the nearest police station or dial 112 for immediate assistance.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media with users demanding police action and criticising the assault on bus driver stating, "This is like taking the law into one's own hands. If it was the bus driver's fault then police help should have been taken."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Modi Put Forward India's Views, Commitments To Global Peace And Security In Quad, Bilateral Meetings

Modi Put Forward India's Views, Commitments To Global Peace And Security In Quad, Bilateral Meetings

PM Modi Gifts Vintage Silver Hand-Engraved Train Model To US President Joe Biden; See Pics

PM Modi Gifts Vintage Silver Hand-Engraved Train Model To US President Joe Biden; See Pics

Delhi: DTC Bus Driver Thrashed, Forcibly Taken In Car After Hitting Vehicle Near Safdarjung; Video...

Delhi: DTC Bus Driver Thrashed, Forcibly Taken In Car After Hitting Vehicle Near Safdarjung; Video...

US Returns 297 Invaluable Antiquities To India, PM Modi Expresses Gratitude; Visuals Surface

US Returns 297 Invaluable Antiquities To India, PM Modi Expresses Gratitude; Visuals Surface

Quad Leaders Condemn 26/11 Mumbai, 2016 Pathankot Attacks In Veiled Criticism For Pakistan Over...

Quad Leaders Condemn 26/11 Mumbai, 2016 Pathankot Attacks In Veiled Criticism For Pakistan Over...