Diwali 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces ₹1,022 Crore Bonus For 14.82 Lakh UP Govt Employees

Lucknow, October 14: Ahead of Diwali, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a major festive gift for Uttar Pradesh government employees, approving bonuses for the financial year 2024–25.

The decision, symbolizing the state government’s appreciation for the dedication and hard work of its workforce, will benefit 14.82 lakh employees, with the state exchequer bearing an expenditure of Rs 1,022 crore.

Productivity-Linked Bonus Details

As per the Finance Department’s order issued under the Chief Minister’s direction, a productivity-linked bonus has been sanctioned for eligible employees. The bonus will be calculated on a maximum monthly emoluments limit of Rs 7,000 and equivalent to 30 days’ emoluments, amounting to Rs 6,908 per employee.

CM Highlights Impact of Bonus

The Chief Minister said the bonus would bring happiness to employees’ families and inject new energy into governance and administration. He has instructed officials to ensure timely disbursement so that all families can celebrate Diwali with joy.

Coverage and Eligibility

The bonus will cover full-time non-gazetted employees up to Pay Matrix Level 8 (Rs 47,600–Rs 1,51,100) with grade pay up to Rs 4,800. It includes employees of state departments, state-aided educational and technical institutions, local bodies, district panchayats, and also in-charge and daily wage employees of government departments.

Alignment with Central Government

It is noteworthy that the Government of India also approved bonuses for central employees for the same financial year on September 29, 2025, aligning with Uttar Pradesh’s decision to reward its workforce ahead of the festival of lights.