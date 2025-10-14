 Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt To Explore ‘Cow Tourism’ To Boost Rural Economy In UP
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt To Explore ‘Cow Tourism’ To Boost Rural Economy In UP

Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt To Explore ‘Cow Tourism’ To Boost Rural Economy In UP

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a major initiative to make cow shelters self-reliant. Aimed at strengthening the financial sustainability of all cow shelters across the state, the government plans to establish an ideal cow shelter in every district, which will also be developed as a tourist attraction.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Image

Lucknow, October 14: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a major initiative to make cow shelters self-reliant. Aimed at strengthening the financial sustainability of all cow shelters across the state, the government plans to establish an ideal cow shelter in every district, which will also be developed as a tourist attraction.

As part of this effort, the concept of "cow tourism" will be explored to generate employment opportunities and additional income for residents while promoting self-reliant shelters.

Promoting Cow-Based Products

To achieve this goal, the government will encourage the commercial use of cow-based products such as dung, urine, milk, and ghee. Women’s self-help groups will play an important role in producing and marketing cow dung-based items at the local level.

FPJ Shorts
‘Ghar Mein Akeli Hoon To 5 Min Mein Geela...’: Zareen Khan Upset With Obscene Comments On Her Instagram Posts, Seeks Clarity From Fans
‘Ghar Mein Akeli Hoon To 5 Min Mein Geela...’: Zareen Khan Upset With Obscene Comments On Her Instagram Posts, Seeks Clarity From Fans
Rajasthan: 20 Feared Dead As Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Bus Burst Into Flames In Jaisalmer; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
Rajasthan: 20 Feared Dead As Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Bus Burst Into Flames In Jaisalmer; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
Govind Pansare Murder Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To 3 Accused, Including Prime Suspect
Govind Pansare Murder Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To 3 Accused, Including Prime Suspect
Netherlands Delegation Explores Urban Collaboration With Navi Mumbai Civic Body
Netherlands Delegation Explores Urban Collaboration With Navi Mumbai Civic Body

Additionally, the use of cow dung lamps, idols, and other eco-friendly products will be promoted during Diwali through special awareness campaigns to boost their demand.

Diwali Campaign for Eco-Friendly Products

Livestock and Dairy Development Minister Dharampal Singh stated that a large-scale campaign will be organized to promote cow dung lamps, idols, and decorative items during Diwali. He assured that these products will be made widely available in markets, allowing citizens to participate in this eco-conscious initiative and support the spirit of “Vocal for Local.”

Strengthening Rural Economy through Cow Utilisation

Principal Secretary, Livestock and Dairy Development, Mukesh Meshram, informed that officials have been instructed to prepare local-level plans for the commercial utilization of cow dung and urine in cow shelters. He emphasized that this initiative will not only make shelters self-reliant but also strengthen the rural economy.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Yogi Govt Brings Festive Cheer With Diwali Bonus For 14.82 Lakh Employees
article-image

Promoting Indigenous Industries and Sustainable Livelihoods

Launched under the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this initiative is expected to give a new dimension to cow protection in Uttar Pradesh while promoting indigenous industries and sustainable livelihoods through cow-based products.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: 20 Feared Dead As Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Bus Burst Into Flames In Jaisalmer; Horrific VIDEO...

Rajasthan: 20 Feared Dead As Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Bus Burst Into Flames In Jaisalmer; Horrific VIDEO...

Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya Health Department Sets Up 15 Temporary Hospitals And Ambulance Services for...

Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya Health Department Sets Up 15 Temporary Hospitals And Ambulance Services for...

Diwali 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces ₹1,022 Crore Bonus For 14.82 Lakh UP Govt Employees

Diwali 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces ₹1,022 Crore Bonus For 14.82 Lakh UP Govt Employees

Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya To Shine With Millions Of Lamps And International Cultural Extravaganza

Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya To Shine With Millions Of Lamps And International Cultural Extravaganza

On Camera: Speeding DTC Bus Rams Into Several Vehicles In Shahdara's Vishwas Nagar; Driver Detained

On Camera: Speeding DTC Bus Rams Into Several Vehicles In Shahdara's Vishwas Nagar; Driver Detained