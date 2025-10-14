 Yogi Govt Brings Festive Cheer With Diwali Bonus For 14.82 Lakh Employees
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaYogi Govt Brings Festive Cheer With Diwali Bonus For 14.82 Lakh Employees

Yogi Govt Brings Festive Cheer With Diwali Bonus For 14.82 Lakh Employees

According to the Finance Department, the bonus will be calculated on a maximum monthly emolument of Rs 7,000, with each eligible employee set to receive Rs 6,908 — equivalent to 30 days’ pay. The government said the bonus will be credited before Diwali to ensure employees can celebrate the festival with their families.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | |

Lucknow: Bringing festive cheer ahead of Diwali, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a productivity-linked bonus for 14.82 lakh state employees. The move will cost the state exchequer Rs 1,022 crore and aims to reward the hard work and dedication of government staff.

According to the Finance Department, the bonus will be calculated on a maximum monthly emolument of Rs 7,000, with each eligible employee set to receive Rs 6,908 — equivalent to 30 days’ pay. The government said the bonus will be credited before Diwali to ensure employees can celebrate the festival with their families.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the decision reflects the government’s commitment to employee welfare and would energize the administrative machinery. He directed officials to ensure timely payment so that every government family can celebrate Diwali with joy and enthusiasm.

Read Also
Diwali 2025 Gadget Gifting Guide: Ditch The Mithai, Go Smart With These Tech Options Ranging From...
article-image

The bonus applies to full-time non-gazetted employees up to Pay Matrix Level 8 (Rs 47,600–Rs 1,51,100) with grade pay up to Rs 4,800. It includes staff of state departments, aided educational and technical institutions, local bodies, district panchayats, as well as in-charge and daily wage employees.

FPJ Shorts
PrintWeek Awards 2025: Manipal Wins Top Honour
PrintWeek Awards 2025: Manipal Wins Top Honour
Maharashtra News: Maoist Leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao And 60 Cadres Surrender In Gadchiroli, Major Blow To Naxal Movement
Maharashtra News: Maoist Leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao And 60 Cadres Surrender In Gadchiroli, Major Blow To Naxal Movement
Diwali 2025 Travel: Top 5 Indian Destinations To Visit To Embrace Spirituality This Deepavali
Diwali 2025 Travel: Top 5 Indian Destinations To Visit To Embrace Spirituality This Deepavali
Maharashtra Women Doctors Demand Security In Hospitals After Durgapur Horror
Maharashtra Women Doctors Demand Security In Hospitals After Durgapur Horror

The decision comes soon after the central government approved similar Diwali bonuses for its employees on September 29, 2025, aligning the state’s move with the Centre’s festive gesture.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Muslim Man Offers Prayers In Medina For Premanand Maharaj's Health, Wins Hearts Online - VIDEO

Muslim Man Offers Prayers In Medina For Premanand Maharaj's Health, Wins Hearts Online - VIDEO

Rajasthan BJP MP Rao Rajendra Singh Faints During Soldier’s Funeral - VIDEO

Rajasthan BJP MP Rao Rajendra Singh Faints During Soldier’s Funeral - VIDEO

Supreme Court Refuses To Stay Recounting In Karnataka’s Malur Assembly Seat

Supreme Court Refuses To Stay Recounting In Karnataka’s Malur Assembly Seat

Supreme Court Pulls Up 28 States, UTs For Ignoring ICU & CCU Healthcare Standards

Supreme Court Pulls Up 28 States, UTs For Ignoring ICU & CCU Healthcare Standards

India To Resume Postal Services To US From October 15

India To Resume Postal Services To US From October 15