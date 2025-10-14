Yogi Govt Brings Festive Cheer With Diwali Bonus For 14.82 Lakh Employees

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | |

Lucknow: Bringing festive cheer ahead of Diwali, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a productivity-linked bonus for 14.82 lakh state employees. The move will cost the state exchequer Rs 1,022 crore and aims to reward the hard work and dedication of government staff.

According to the Finance Department, the bonus will be calculated on a maximum monthly emolument of Rs 7,000, with each eligible employee set to receive Rs 6,908 — equivalent to 30 days’ pay. The government said the bonus will be credited before Diwali to ensure employees can celebrate the festival with their families.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the decision reflects the government’s commitment to employee welfare and would energize the administrative machinery. He directed officials to ensure timely payment so that every government family can celebrate Diwali with joy and enthusiasm.

The bonus applies to full-time non-gazetted employees up to Pay Matrix Level 8 (Rs 47,600–Rs 1,51,100) with grade pay up to Rs 4,800. It includes staff of state departments, aided educational and technical institutions, local bodies, district panchayats, as well as in-charge and daily wage employees.

The decision comes soon after the central government approved similar Diwali bonuses for its employees on September 29, 2025, aligning the state’s move with the Centre’s festive gesture.