National Unity Day 2025: PM Modi Pays Tributes To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel And Witnesses Grand Unity Parade In Gujarat's Kevadiya

By: Sunanda Singh | October 31, 2025
Sardar Vallabhai Patel played a significant role in unifying India. He was an Indian independence activist and statesman who played a significant role in the Indian independence movement and India's political integration.
On the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary, PM Modi on Friday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.
After paying floral tribute to the Iron Man of India, he witnessed grand preparations, featuring a cultural festival and a National Unity Parade by security forces.
Security personnel such as BSF, CRPF, CISF, SSB, and ITBP, together with state police units, will take part in the impressive parade, demonstrating discipline, unity, and national pride.
During the National Unity Day celebrations in Kevadia, women leaders directed the unity parade. The event highlighted 'Nari Shakti' as women officers took the lead in the parade for the first time.
A cultural event featured 900 artists and highlighted India’s classical dances. It showcased the richness and variety of Indian culture.
The festivities celebrates the essence of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, representing unity in diversity and the nation's shared strength.
