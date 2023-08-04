 'Congratulations! Democracy Wins': Netizens React To Supreme Court Granting Relief To Rahul Gandhi In 'Modi' Surname Case
'Congratulations! Democracy Wins': Netizens React To Supreme Court Granting Relief To Rahul Gandhi In 'Modi' Surname Case

Taking to social media, they congratulated RaGa and proudly stated that the decision reflects the win of democracy in India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
article-image

Supporters of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hailed the Supreme Court ruling staying his conviction in a 2019 defamation case. Taking to social media, they congratulated RaGa and proudly stated that the decision reflects the win of democracy in India. Tweets captioned "Congratulations! Democracy Wins" echoed on Twitter, now rebranded as X.

While some enthusiastically tweeted saying "King is back," others shared memes on how the BJP would now react to this matter.

Check reactions:

article-image

Big Relief For RaGa: SC Stays Conviction, Status As MP Restored

The Supreme Court earlier on Friday (August 4) stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the 'Modi' surname defamation case, granting relief to the Congress leader.

A three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar said there is no doubt that the utterances were not in good taste and that a person in public life is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches.

"No reason has been given by the trial judge for imposing maximum sentence, the order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication," the bench said paving the way for Rahul Gandhi to continue as Member of Parliament (MP) from Wayanad.

article-image
