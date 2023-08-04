'Papa, AC Chala Do...Bill Nahi Ayega': Viral Video Shows Kid Talking About Kejriwal's Free Electricity Promise To Haryana (WATCH)

A video of a kid expressing their belief in AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and his promise for 'free electricity' to Haryana has gone viral on social media. It was tweeted by one of the party leaders named Gagandeep Singh. In the viral video, the little can be heard asking their father to turn on the air conditioner without worrying about the electricity bill. WATCH VIDEO

Here's what the kid exactly says in viral video

"Papa, AC Chalo do bahoot garmi lag rahi hai, " the child says, to which the father replies addressing the bill one would have to pay for the power supply. However, the kid calmly assures had that there's no need to worry about electricity charges. Quoting Kejriwal and reflecting on his promise to provide free electricity in the region, the kid says to his dad, "Kejriwal toh kehta hai ki bill nahi aayega... (Kejriwal says that bill won't be issued)"

Netizens react

The footage was tweeted by Singh on Thursday, with the caption that read: "Even every kid in Haryana knows that in regions where Kejriwal is there, there won't be an electricity bill. (translated)" The way in which the kid converses with his parent with their cuteness and adorable voice touches the hearts of netizens. Replying to the footage that is doing the rounds on social media, people commented, "So cute."

Kejriwal's promise to Haryana

Last month, the Aam Aadmi Party initiated a 'Bijli Andolan' (electricity campaign in Panchkula, Haryana, and promised voters free electricity if they supported the party in upcoming elections in 2024. During the campaign, AAP workers and leaders focused on visiting villages and towns to understand "costly power" and regular outages and tell them that free and round-the-clock electricity is possible in Haryana too if the party was given trust to form the next government.

BJP claims that AAP fails to deliver promise

However, in a recent address, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani slammed the Delhi CM for allegedly failing to deliver on the said electricity promise. "Shame on such a Chief Minister who builds himself a 'Sheesh Mahal' worth over Rs 40 crore, but fails to provide drinking water and free electricity to the people,” she was heard saying in a video tweeted by news agency PTI.

