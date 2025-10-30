'Life Ka Sabse Mehenga Pani:' Indian Tourist In Europe Buys ₹500 Water Bottle During Train Journey, Misses IRCTC | Instagram @prateek06jain

A video of an Indian tourist traveling in Europe has gone viral after he shared his hilarious and slightly painful experience of buying a ₹500 (5 Euros) water bottle during a train journey. The man’s candid reaction and comparison with Indian Railways have left the internet in splits.

In the clip, the traveler, whose identity remains unknown, is seen sitting inside a sleek European train, holding up a regular-sized bottle of water. He explains that he had to wait for nearly four hours in thirst before finally finding the canteen compartment in the middle of the train, only to discover that the bottle cost him a whopping ₹500.

"Sabse Mehenga Pani"

Calling it the “most expensive water” he has ever bought, the tourist humorously remarks that he misses IRCTC, the Indian Railways’ catering service, where passengers can conveniently get food and drinks delivered to their seats and at far more affordable rates.

“The train has a canteen only in the middle coach; And when I finally got water, it cost 5 euros — ₹500! Life ka sabse mehenga pani,” he says in the viral video, which has since been widely shared across social media platforms.

The video has sparked a mix of amusement and relatability among netizens. Many Indians traveling abroad commented that they too miss India’s rail hospitality and affordable services. “A similar glass bottle costed us 9 Euros in Amsterdam, Sasti mil gyi,” wrote one user. Another quipped, “Proud of not buying a single bottle through out my euro trip.”

One user commented, "The more I travelled in Europe, the more I started respecting all the conveniences that India offers for tourist." While one user commented, "Tap water in Europe is pure .certified by WHO. Common sense is to take empty plastic bottles and fill there from any tap."