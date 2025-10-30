 On Camera: South Korean Lawmaker Apologizes After Being Caught Doodling 'Gorilla' During Parliamentary Meeting
On Camera: South Korean Lawmaker Apologizes After Being Caught Doodling 'Gorilla' During Parliamentary Meeting

In an unusual incident from South Korea’s National Assembly, lawmaker Yoo Yeongha has issued an apology after he was caught doodling a gorilla during an official parliamentary audit meeting. The moment, captured by cameras inside the assembly, has quickly gone viral across Korean social media platforms.

Rutunjay Dole
Updated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
On Camera: South Korean Lawmaker Apologizes After Being Caught Doodling 'Gorilla' During Parliamentary Meeting | X @TAEDONGGANGBEER

Yoo, a member of the ruling People Power Party, was seen sketching a detailed gorilla in his notebook while the meeting was in progress. When the footage spread online, many questioned his professionalism during a crucial government session. Facing mounting criticism, the lawmaker apologized publicly, saying that drawing helps him cope with stress.

WATCH VIDEO:

“It was a way to relieve stress,” Yoo said in a statement. “Usually, I doodle small ones that I can finish quickly, but this time I ended up drawing a big one, which took a bit more time.”

Yoo, who once served as the defense attorney for former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, acknowledged that his timing was inappropriate.

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "Because working and having meeting at desk is too boring." While one user commented, "Belief me, this ain't nothing compare to our lawmaker, and they never apologize alias banyak ngeles lah."

Another user wrote, "I used to draw while sitting in classes in school. It helped me listen." While one user commented, "He just to stress and need some refreshment."

