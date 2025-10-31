 Massive 11-Foot Crocodile Spotted With A Dog Inside Its Mouth In Florida; Shocking Visuals Prompt Action From Wildlife Officials
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMassive 11-Foot Crocodile Spotted With A Dog Inside Its Mouth In Florida; Shocking Visuals Prompt Action From Wildlife Officials

Massive 11-Foot Crocodile Spotted With A Dog Inside Its Mouth In Florida; Shocking Visuals Prompt Action From Wildlife Officials

Residents of Brevard County were left frightened by a terrifying sighting of a huge American crocodile swimming across a canal while holding a large dog in its jaws. Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) responded right away to the event, which happened close to South Patrick Shores, at Sea Park Boulevard and South Patrick Drive.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
Massive 11-Foot Crocodile Spotted With A Dog Inside Its Mouth In Florida; Shocking Visuals Prompt Action From Wildlife Officials | Instagram @zackspurlock_

Residents of Brevard County were left frightened by a terrifying sighting of a huge American crocodile swimming across a canal while holding a large dog in its jaws. Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) responded right away to the event, which happened close to South Patrick Shores, at Sea Park Boulevard and South Patrick Drive.

Several neighbors stopped to observe as the fire rescue arrived on the scene. They claim to have seen crocodiles before at the same spot. Locals reported that the crocodile always returns to the same waterway near Satellite Beach, even after being moved three or four times.

WATCH VIDEO:

A localite named Zack Spurlock recorded the video when he was informed by his friend that they had seen a crocodile swimming in the canal with a dog inside its mouth. Zack posted the video on his Instagram handle, which grabbed widespread attention.

FPJ Shorts
Massive 11-Foot Crocodile Spotted With A Dog Inside Its Mouth In Florida; Shocking Visuals Prompt Action From Wildlife Officials
Massive 11-Foot Crocodile Spotted With A Dog Inside Its Mouth In Florida; Shocking Visuals Prompt Action From Wildlife Officials
Alphabet's Revenue Crosses $100 Billion For First Time, Google Gemini Tops 650 Million Monthly Active Users
Alphabet's Revenue Crosses $100 Billion For First Time, Google Gemini Tops 650 Million Monthly Active Users
Apple Clocks All-Time Revenue Growth Record In India In September Quarter, Driven By The iPhone 16 Family
Apple Clocks All-Time Revenue Growth Record In India In September Quarter, Driven By The iPhone 16 Family
Who Is Amol Waghmare? Mumbai Cop Who Shot Dead Kidnapper Rohit Arya In Powai, Works With Anti-Terrorism Cell
Who Is Amol Waghmare? Mumbai Cop Who Shot Dead Kidnapper Rohit Arya In Powai, Works With Anti-Terrorism Cell

He wrote in his post, "We have witnessed this crocs behavior change for the last 3 years. At first sightings were rare because it was so shy. Now it literally comes up to docks when it hears people and this is at least the 3rd dog in a year."

He also raised concerns about the future possibilities as he mentioned that the crocodile was also seen coming up to the docks where people, and especially kids, walk. He added, "What’s the right call here? Will a kid be next? One thing I know…a leash isn’t the correct answer. Prayers for the sweet family that lost their best friend."

Read Also
Man Leaps To Save Woman From Car Accident, Faces Sexual Harassment Charges Later; Netizens React,...
article-image

Following the fatal incident, officials decided to place the crocodile into permanent captivity. "After careful consideration, the crocodile has been placed into permanent captivity," FWC stated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Massive 11-Foot Crocodile Spotted With A Dog Inside Its Mouth In Florida; Shocking Visuals Prompt...

Massive 11-Foot Crocodile Spotted With A Dog Inside Its Mouth In Florida; Shocking Visuals Prompt...

Adorable Little Girls Sing 'Uyi Amma' In Viral Video, Gets Unexpected Reaction From Rasha Thadani |...

Adorable Little Girls Sing 'Uyi Amma' In Viral Video, Gets Unexpected Reaction From Rasha Thadani |...

Brain-Teasing Classroom Experiment Goes Viral: Can You Remove The Orange Without Spilling Water?

Brain-Teasing Classroom Experiment Goes Viral: Can You Remove The Orange Without Spilling Water?

On Camera: South Korean Lawmaker Apologizes After Being Caught Doodling 'Gorilla' During...

On Camera: South Korean Lawmaker Apologizes After Being Caught Doodling 'Gorilla' During...

Fact Check: VIDEO Of Huge Pile Of Used Condoms Found At Delhi's Girls PG Are Fake; Here's The...

Fact Check: VIDEO Of Huge Pile Of Used Condoms Found At Delhi's Girls PG Are Fake; Here's The...