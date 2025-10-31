Massive 11-Foot Crocodile Spotted With A Dog Inside Its Mouth In Florida; Shocking Visuals Prompt Action From Wildlife Officials | Instagram @zackspurlock_

Residents of Brevard County were left frightened by a terrifying sighting of a huge American crocodile swimming across a canal while holding a large dog in its jaws. Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) responded right away to the event, which happened close to South Patrick Shores, at Sea Park Boulevard and South Patrick Drive.

Several neighbors stopped to observe as the fire rescue arrived on the scene. They claim to have seen crocodiles before at the same spot. Locals reported that the crocodile always returns to the same waterway near Satellite Beach, even after being moved three or four times.

WATCH VIDEO:

A localite named Zack Spurlock recorded the video when he was informed by his friend that they had seen a crocodile swimming in the canal with a dog inside its mouth. Zack posted the video on his Instagram handle, which grabbed widespread attention.

He wrote in his post, "We have witnessed this crocs behavior change for the last 3 years. At first sightings were rare because it was so shy. Now it literally comes up to docks when it hears people and this is at least the 3rd dog in a year."

He also raised concerns about the future possibilities as he mentioned that the crocodile was also seen coming up to the docks where people, and especially kids, walk. He added, "What’s the right call here? Will a kid be next? One thing I know…a leash isn’t the correct answer. Prayers for the sweet family that lost their best friend."

Following the fatal incident, officials decided to place the crocodile into permanent captivity. "After careful consideration, the crocodile has been placed into permanent captivity," FWC stated.