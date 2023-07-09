Kejriwal Launches Stir Against Electricity System In Haryana

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal |

Chandigarh: Delhi chief minister and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Sunday launched what they termed as an agitation against the "flawed’’ electricity system in Haryana, at a gathering in Panchkula, near here on Sunday.

Stating that he hailed from Haryana, Kejriwal said in his address that his friends and relatives living in Haryana told him that power supply was a big problem in Haryana. Stating that the electricity bill for 200 units in Haryana was around ₹1200, he held that the 200 power units in Delhi were free.

Likewise, in Haryana, the electricity bill for 300 units was about ₹1700 while, on the other hand, 300 units of electricity bill was free of charge in Punjab, Kejriwal held.

Kejriwal questions the electricity system of the country

Questioning the electricity system of the country which he alleged had not been proper in the past 75 years under other governments, Kejriwal asked then how they could manage the country, and held that the AAP government did it in just the past five years and in Punjab, in one year. ``Our intention is clear, there is no shortage of money in the governments’’, he held and alleged that Haryana government had signed a contract with a company for 25 years, while later, that company hiked the rates which, he held, showed these people were hand in glove with the power companies.

``When you can get free electricity in Delhi and Punjab, then why can't you get it in Haryana’’? he asked, adding that the Delhi government did not have a single paisa debt and the Punjab AAP government too was paying off the debt.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in his address, said that Punjab had two government thermal plants, three private ones and a coal mine in Jharkhand, which was lying closed since 2015. Targeting the BJP, he alleged that government institutions were sold to their friends by showing them in losses.