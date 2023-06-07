Haryana: AAP's Kejriwal, Mann plan Tiranga Yatra, vow to bring in change

Haryana CM Manahor Lal Khattar (L) and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (R) |

Chandigarh: Keeping an eye on the Haryana assembly election slated for 2024, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann have planned a "Tiranga Yatra" (Tricolour roadshow) in Jind on Thursday.

The AAP Rajya Sabha member and Haryana chief Sushil Gupta told newspersons here on Wednesday that the said roadshow was being held as a part of party’s campaign for the assembly polls next year. He said that the people were looking for a change (badlav) in the state which would be brought by the AAP.

People are tired of the corrupt BJP

Gupta who was accompanied by senior party leaders including Anurag Dhanda, Ashok Tanwar and Chitra Sarwara, alleged that people were frustrated with the ruling BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) government because of the rampant corruption. Stating that this "corrupt" government would be ousted in the upcoming assembly polls, Gupta held that corruption had also prevailed during the rule of previous Congress rule.

Read Also Haryana Assembly passes resolution against boycott of political leaders

Asked about the AAP trucks with JJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Gupta held it was a "mistake" and that the party had learnt from it. All the 10 Lok Sabha seats were won by BJP in the said 2019 elections.

Elaborating upon the Jind’s roadshow, Gupta said that the city was chosen for the event as Jind was considered the nerve center of Haryana politics and had still been neglected by all the political parties and governments.

State will develop like never before if AAP comes to power

Gupta held that if AAP came to power, it would develop the entire state like never before and eliminate corruption, crime and drugs from the state.

To another query on the farmers’ stir, he flayed the state government for Tuesday's lathicharge on protesting farmers who demanded minimum support price (MSP) for sunflower seeds in Kurukshetra. When asked that police had resorted to lathicharge after the farmers blocked the national highway, Gupta said that the state government should not have allowed such a situation to arise and should have called the farmers to resolve their issues beforehand.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: AAP leaders protest at Mahakal Temple against corruption