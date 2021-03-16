Haryana Assembly passes resolution against boycott of political leaders

Chandigarh: The Haryana Assembly on Monday passed a resolution condemning any attempt to boycott political leaders, a move which follows protests against the ruling coalition leaders in several villages over the Centre's farm laws.

The Congress staged a walkout from the House after Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar moved the resolution.

The resolution stated, "If any organisation or section of society talks about boycotting leaders of any political party, this House proposes to condemn it." The resolution did not refer to any political party or farmers.

It was passed by a voice vote after the Congress walkout with Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda saying there was no need to bring it as maintaining law and order is the government's responsibility.

The resolution was moved days after a no-confidence motion brought by the Congress was defeated in the state Assembly with five of seven Independent MLAs and one Haryana Lokhit Party legislator voting against it.