After Haryana, Jharkhand set to pass 75% local quota in private jobs

Jharkhand is set to become the second state in the country to pass a law that requires private companies to reserve 75% for the local youth.

Earlier this month, Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya gave his assent to the Bill providing 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state.

The bill proposing 75% reservation in private sector jobs up to a salary of Rs 30,000 per month for the people of the state was approved by the Jharkhand Cabinet on Friday, the Indian Express reported. There is, however, no official confirmation on this from the state government.

“The CM will announce the new policy in the next week of the Assembly session, probably on March 17. A few modalities are yet to be decided; they will be announced in the Assembly,” a top source in the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s Office was quoted as saying by the English daily.

The definition of locals who would benefit from the policy will be presented in the bill.

The policy was announced by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on the Republic Day in January.

"A new domicile policy will be formulated and 75% of the posts in the private sector will be reserved for local people," he had said.

Earlier, the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020 was approved by the state Governor to provide quota for local people in private sector jobs that offer a salary of less than Rs 50,000 a month.

The quota will initially apply for 10 years, according to the Bill.

Apart from tackling unemployment among local people, the state government said the law will discourage the influx of migrants seeking low-paid jobs, which has a “significant impact” on local infrastructure and leads to the “proliferation of slums”.

The Bill covers private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms in the state. It provides for training to eligible local candidates when qualified people are not available.

It defines local candidates as those domiciled in the state. For the domicile status, a person should be born in Haryana or have lived there for at least 15 years.