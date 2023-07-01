Zero Electricity Bill In Delhi & Punjab, Highest In MP: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is the state where people get costliest electricity though it is free in Delhi and Punjab, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Aam Aadmi Party kick-started its poll campaign from Gwalior on Saturday.

Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwat Maan lashed out at state government and blamed it for poor development of Madhya Pradesh.

Kejriwal said, “I have put 7 revadis (freebies) in hands of people in Delhi. Besides free electricity for 24 hours, excellent schools, free education, mohalla clinics were opened.

The AAP Announced To Contest All The 230 Assembly Seats In The State

Water supply is free, there is free travel for women in buses, free pilgrimage for elderly and employment arrangement for youths”.

Bhagwat Maan said party formed government in Punjab because of development done in Delhi. “Now, people of MP also want to change the regime after watching the development that has taken place in two states,” he added.

The AAP, which entered Madhya Pradesh after winning Singrauli mayoral elections in 2022, has recently announced to contest all the 230 Assembly seats in the state. Besides, mayoral post of Singrauli, AAP had won a total 17 seats of corporators in the state.

