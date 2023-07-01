Indore: Traffic Dept’s Inaction Takes Sheen Off Smart City's Project

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To solve the traffic congestion on MG Road from Bada Ganpati to Krishnapura Chhatri Trisection, the Smart City Indore developed a three-lane road demolishing many houses and encroachments.

However, the purpose behind broadening the road and making it a Smart Road remains defeated as people are parking vehicles in the new-found space. Every day large number of vehicles can be seen parked in Khajuri Bazaar, Sheetlamata Bazar, Lohar Patti, leaving very little space for traffic movement. The traffic police have turned a blind eye to this problem.

Locals said traffic police rarely take action. One of the shopkeepers at Khajuri Bazaar, Manoj Sen, said there is a traffic jam every day and even traffic police deployed there fail to manage it. Traffic jams are also a regular feature along the two-kilometre stretch from Krishnapura Chhatri intersection to Sitlamata Bazar.

Alok Shrivastava, who resides in the Rambagh area said that he works in a showroom near Venkatesh Nagar and he has to go through this route every day. “I face traffic jams every day in the morning and evening hours. The roads have been broadened but they are being used for parking.” As this road connects to the city airport, it is also a critical road but most avoid taking the road due to the congestion.