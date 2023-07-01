Indore: 85-Yr-Old Man Reaches DAVV For Admission In LLM Course

Octogenarian gives his application to exam controller AsheshTiwari seeking permission for admission in LLM course on Friday. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): They say there is no age for learning. The saying holds true for an 85-year-old man who reached the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Friday seeking permission for admission in LLM course.

Taken aback by the application for admission from the octogenarian, the university officers told the man that they would have to seek guidance from the Department of Higher Education and Bar Council of India in this regard.

The man told exam controller AsheshTiwari that he is an LLB degree holder and is eligible for admission to the LLM course as per BCI rules. He submitted his LLB marksheet also with the application.

Like any usual day, Tiwari was listening to students coming with grievances to DAVV on Friday when 85-year-old Subhash Shukre came with an application seeking permission for pursuing an LLM course.

He informed Tiwari that he had completed his LLB from DAVV in 1968. “I could not do LLM due to my financial condition at that time and had to do a job to earn a livelihood,” said Shukre, who is a retired insurance company official.

He informed Tiwari that he now has all the time in the world so wanted to pursue LLM. He stated that as per his information, the BCI rulebook does not have any age bar for pursuing law courses.

As this was for the first time that such an old person had come to the university seeking permission for admission in any course, the varsity officials told him that they would have to take the guidance into the matter from DHE.

No age bar

About a decade ago the age was fixed at 27 years for pursuing LLB courses. However, later following a Supreme Court order, BCI removed the age bar. For general courses, the MP government had also removed the age bar.