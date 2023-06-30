 Bhopal: 3-Year-RI To 3 Mining Corporation Officials For Graft
Bhopal: 3-Year-RI To 3 Mining Corporation Officials For Graft

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: 3-Year-RI To 3 Mining Corporation Officials For Graft | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions court, Bhopal, on Friday, sentenced three MP Mining Corporation officials to three years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) under Prevention of Corruption Act.  

Special Judge Sanjiv Kumar Shrivastava convicted Rajiv Lochan Verma, Ramji Prasad Chaudhary and Anil Prakash Soni under Section 7, 13(1)D,13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

article-image

Travel company vehicles were attached to the mining corporation

Travel company operator Hari Om Raghuvanshi had approached Lokayukta in 2013 complaining against officials for demanding bribe for clearing bill of Rs 2 lakh. Travel company vehicles were attached to the mining corporation.

Lokayukta's special police establishment (SPE) on April 16, 2013 had arrested three employees of the state mining corporation for demanding and accepting bribes from a travel operator for sanctioning his due bills.

The sleuths had recovered Rs 5000 from Rajiv Lochan Sharma, Rs 1000 from LDC Ramji Prasad Chaudhary and Rs 2000 from accountant Anil Prakash Soni.

article-image

