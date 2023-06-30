Bhopal: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shahpura Market; On Cam

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a shop located behind Shaitan Singh Chowk in Shahpura on Friday afternoon. The flames soon spread to the neighbouring shops.

Two fire-brigades rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No casualty was reported.

The Station In-Charge, Pankaj Khare, stated that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. The situation is currently under control.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)