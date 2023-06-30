Bhopal: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shahpura Market; On Cam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a shop located behind Shaitan Singh Chowk in Shahpura on Friday afternoon. The flames soon spread to the neighbouring shops.
Two fire-brigades rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No casualty was reported.
The Station In-Charge, Pankaj Khare, stated that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. The situation is currently under control.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)