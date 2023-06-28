 MP: Narrow Escape For Siblings As Moving Car Catches Fire In Gwalior; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Narrow Escape For Siblings As Moving Car Catches Fire In Gwalior; Visuals Surface

MP: Narrow Escape For Siblings As Moving Car Catches Fire In Gwalior; Visuals Surface

After receiving information, a fire brigade team reached the spot and brought the situation under control. However, the car was completely burnt in the incident.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
MP: Siblings Have Narrow Escape As Moving Car Catches Fire In Gwalior University; Visuals Surface | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his sister had a narrow escape after fire broke out in their moving car in Gwalior’s Jiwaji University campus on Wednesday. The youth was giving driving lessons to his sister when the incident happened.

After receiving information, a fire brigade team reached the spot and brought the situation under control. However, the car was completely burnt in the incident.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Rains To Continue In Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain For Next 2 Days
article-image

Fire Due To Short Circuit

Ronit Yadav, a resident of Birla Nagar was teaching his sister to drive a car in university premises. When he reached behind the Central Library in the campus, there was a loud bang. People present on the spot went there and saw smoke coming out of the car. They immediately pulled out both the young man and the woman out of the car. Later on, a spark arose in the car which led to fire.

Manish Dhakad, in-charge of the university police station, said, “After getting the information, the fire brigade vehicle along with the police reached the spot. It is being said that the car caught fire due to a short circuit. No loss of life has been reported, as both the siblings were taken out safely.”

Read Also
Jabalpur Vedika Murder Case: Youth Congress Workers Ride Bulldozer To Accused BJP Leader's...
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: IAF Chopper Rescues Man Stuck On Tree In Flooded River; Efforts On To Save Four Others From...

MP: IAF Chopper Rescues Man Stuck On Tree In Flooded River; Efforts On To Save Four Others From...

6 Beautiful Resorts In Madhya Pradesh You Must Visit This Monsoon

6 Beautiful Resorts In Madhya Pradesh You Must Visit This Monsoon

MP: Narrow Escape For Siblings As Moving Car Catches Fire In Gwalior; Visuals Surface

MP: Narrow Escape For Siblings As Moving Car Catches Fire In Gwalior; Visuals Surface

Bhopal-Indore Vande Express Runs With Only 47 Passengers On Day 1; Here's Why

Bhopal-Indore Vande Express Runs With Only 47 Passengers On Day 1; Here's Why

Bhopal: "PM Hinting At CM Chouhan..." Kamal Nath On Modi's Remark On Action Against Corruption

Bhopal: