 MP Weather Update: Rains To Continue In Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain For Next 2 Days
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 04:17 PM IST
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Intermittent rains will continue in several parts of the state on Wednesday and Thursday including Sagar, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Indore and Gwalior due to the effect of four weather systems formed at different places, said the Meteorological Department on Wednesday. Some of these places may witness heavy rainfall as well.

According to meteorologists, apart from the Bay of Bengal, the rainy season may continue for two to three days due to moisture from the Arabian Sea as well. 

Highest Rainfall In Narsinghpur

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday, 218 mm rainfall was recorded in Narsinghpur, 143.4 mm in Malajkhand, 135.6 mm in Mandla, 83 mm in Jabalpur, 62.8 mm in Sagar, 46 mm in Shivpuri, 41.4 mm in Sidhi and 38.8 mm in Seoni. 

Chhindwara received 31.8 mm rainfall, 26.8 mm in Pachmarhi, 26 mm in Damoh, 20.7 mm in Guna, 19.8 mm in Raisen, 11.7 mm in Narmadapuram, 11 mm in Naogaon, 5.2 mm in Datia, 4 mm in Ratlam, 3.6 mm in Betul, 2.6 mm in Tikamgarh, 2.6 mm in Bhopal, 1.5 mm in Dhar, and 1.2 mm in Umaria. 

4 Weather Patterns Active

According to the information received from the Meteorological Center, at present there is a deep low pressure area over north-east Madhya Pradesh. A trough is running from northwest Rajasthan to Bay of Bengal, passing through the deep low pressure area over northeast Madhya Pradesh. Apart from this, a cyclone has also formed in the upper part of the air over Gujarat and adjoining Arabian Sea.

Ajay Shukla, former senior meteorologist of the Meteorological Center, said that due to the effect of these four weather systems, it is raining intermittently in the entire state. Rain can continue for two-three days with heavy rain occuring at isolated places in Narmadapuram, Bhopal.

