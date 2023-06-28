 MP: Several Trains Diverted & Cancelled As Heavy Rains Wash Off Rail Bridge In Narsinghpur; Check List
MP: Several Trains Diverted & Cancelled As Heavy Rains Wash Off Rail Bridge In Narsinghpur; Check List

MP: Several Trains Diverted & Cancelled As Heavy Rains Wash Off Rail Bridge In Narsinghpur; Check List

Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 02:33 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The rail movement came to standstill on Itarsi-Jabalpur track after heavy rains washed off the soil of the Barurewa bridge between Kareli railway station and Narsinghpur. Following the damage to the bridge, the routes of some trains have been diverted, while some have been cancelled.

According to information, Train No. 22187, Rani Kamalapati Aadhartal Intercity Express, has been partially cancelled on 28th June for Gadarwada station.

Similarly, Train No. 22188, Aadhartal Rani Kamalapati Intercity Express, will run between Gadarwada and Rani Kamlapati Railway Station but will remain cancelled between Gadarwara and  Aadhartal station.

Routes Have Changed For Following Trains

Railways has changed the routes of some trains running from the originating station on 27th June. Instead of Jabalpur, these trains are being run from Bhopal via Bina, Katni and Murwara.

Train Number 12322 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Howrah Express

Train Number 12149 Pune Danapur Express

Train Number 12167 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Banaras Express

Train Number 20903 Ekta Nagar Varanasi Express

Train Number 11061 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Jaynagar Express

