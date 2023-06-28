MP: 10 Dead, Nearly 30 Injured As Mini Truck Falls Into River Near Under Construction Bridge In Datia; Visuals Surface

MP:10 Dead, Several Injured As Mini Truck Falls Into River Near Under Construction Bridge In Datia; Visuals Surface | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, 10 people reportedly died while nearly 30 others were injured after a DCM vehicle (mini truck) fell into a river near an under construction bridge in Datia on Wednesday.

As of now, death of 5 people has been confirmed by state home minister Narottam Mishra who has taken cognisance of the matter. The deceased include a 18-year-old youth, a 65-year-old woman and three children.

Passengers Were Heading To Take Part In Wedding

The matter pertains to Buhara village under Dursada police station area. According to information, the passengers were going to attend a wedding in Tikamgarh from Gwalior. The mini truck was also reportedly, carrying the bride.

The truck fell into the river after it lost balance on a temporary culvert which was being used to cross the river while the permanent bridge was under construction.

Datia collector along with SP Pradeep Sharma reached the spot soon after receiving the information. Rescue operation is underway at the site.