Madhya Pradesh: Bear Attacks, Hurts 50-Year-Old Man

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A bear attacked a 50-year-old man at Dhamukhar range under Baratrai beat in Jabhahar village on Monday when he was grazing cattle.

The man attacked by the bear was identified as Mangal Baiga, resident of Kharhadand village. When the bear attacked Mangal, he did not lose his cool and began to yell for help. Consequently, the bear ran away.

On getting information, forest circle officer of Dhamukhar Vijay Shanker Shrivastava, forest guard and other officials of the forest department rushed to the spot and sent the injured to hospital.

The injured villager was given financial aid and the forest department would bear his medical expenses, Shrivastava said.

