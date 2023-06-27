Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Crowd Cheers As Vande Bharat Express Arrives From Bhopal

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The crowd in Jabalpur cheered and showered flowers as the newly-launched Vande Bharat Express arrived from Bhopal on Tuesday around 4pm.

The train departed from Bhopal's Rani Kamalapati station at around 11am when PM Modi showed the green flag. In the route, it had stoppages at Itarsi, Sohagpur, Pipariya, Gadarwara, and Narsinghpur to finally reach Jabalpur.

As per reports of Nai Dunia, the train arrived at Jabalpur railway station at around 4:00 PM, where it was welcomed by the member of parliament for Jabalpur constituency Rakesh Singh.

School children were also present at the platform to catch a glimpse of the Vande Bharat Express.

Enthusiastic, women and children took selfies with the new Vande Bharat Express.