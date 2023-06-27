Indoreans Give A Grand Welcome As Vande Bharat Express Arrives

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Vande Bharat Express received a grand welcome as it arrived at the Indore railway station on Tuesday, a few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the train in Bhopal.

As the train arrived to the station, a captivating performance of Ganesh Vandana was presented by talented local artists, adding a cultural of the region.

The prestigious Vande Bharat Express fleet, made its debut journey from Bhopal to Indore, enhancing connectivity between the two cities.

The arrival of the Vande Bharat Express in Indore was celebrated with enthusiasm and sets the stage for a new era of convenient travel between Bhopal and Indore.

