 Indoreans Give A Grand Welcome As Vande Bharat Express Arrives
HomeIndoreIndoreans Give A Grand Welcome As Vande Bharat Express Arrives

Indoreans Give A Grand Welcome As Vande Bharat Express Arrives

The prestigious Vande Bharat Express fleet, made its debut journey from Bhopal to Indore, enhancing connectivity between the two cities.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Vande Bharat Express received a grand welcome as it arrived at the Indore railway station on Tuesday, a few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the train in Bhopal.

As the train arrived to the station, a captivating performance of Ganesh Vandana was presented by talented local artists, adding a cultural of the region.

article-image

The arrival of the Vande Bharat Express in Indore was celebrated with enthusiasm and sets the stage for a new era of convenient travel between Bhopal and Indore.

article-image

