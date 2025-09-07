Anwar Qadri’s Daughter Sent To Jail For Questioning About The Transaction During Her Father's On-The-Run Period In Nepal | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The daughter of Anwar Qadri was produced before the court from where she was sent to jail on Saturday. The police had taken court’s permission and the court gave her in police remand for questioning about the transaction done by her to Anwar during his on-the-run period in Nepal.

Banganga police station in charge Siyaram Singh Gurjar said that Ayesha was on police remand till Saturday. During the questioning, she allegedly confessed to sending money to her father through a money exchange center in Delhi. Qadri is on police remand till September 8 and he is being questioned for his mobile phone which was purchased by him from Nagpur and other information.

He was using a SIM card with the name of another person. The person is also being identified to gather information about the SIM card and his role in the case.

It is noteworthy that Anwar Qadri was booked for his alleged involvement in a love jihad case a few months ago. He surrendered before the court recently since then, he is on police remand. Gurjar said that a team will be sent to Nagpur for the investigation.