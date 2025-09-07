 Indore: India Post Releases Special Cover On Vulture Awareness Day
There were about four crore vultures across the country

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 12:39 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On ‘International Vulture Awareness Day’, the city GPO released a special cover stamp on Saturday. The programme was organized by the Department of Posts to spread awareness about the significant role of this unique bird in maintaining ecological balance.

Arokiyanathan Samson, centre manager of Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre, Bhopal was present as a special guest in the programme. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Samson informed that in the 1980s, vultures were one of the most common birds in India.

There were about four crore vultures across the country. But after the 1990s, their population started declining rapidly. By the year 2004, the reason for this huge decline was found to be the use of a veterinary painkiller called drug diclofenac. This drug given to the cattle was extremely poisonous for the vultures that eat the carcasses of the cattle.

Dr. Samson said that the purpose of celebrating this International Vulture Awareness Day 2025 was to convey the message to society that vultures were a balancing force in our ecosystem and saving them was very important not only for the birds but also for the protection of human health and the environment. In India, vultures are known as ‘nature’s cleaners’ for their roles. Many projects are being run through the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, Government of India for their conservation.

Shivansu Kumar, senior superintendent, Post Office, Indore City Division, said that vultures were scavengers. They ate dead animals and prevented the spread of deadly diseases like anthrax, rabies and botulism. He said that the Postal Department was also making efforts for the conservation of vultures and in this sequence, a special stamp was being released. 

