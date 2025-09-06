Horrific! Teacher Held For Raping 5-Year-Old, Protests Rock MP's Dhar |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A private school teacher was arrested for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl in Tanda village, Dhar district. The incident has triggered widespread outrage and protests across the region on Saturday.

The crime reportedly occurred on Thursday at a private school. The victim disclosed the incident to her family the following morning, after which her parents complained to the Tanda police station.

Police immediately arrested the accused, identified as Satyendra Tyagi, a resident of Sheopur district, and brought him in for questioning.

The arrest sparked public anger, with hundreds of women surrounding the police station on Friday evening, demanding the accused be handed over. The crowd raised slogans until late at night, dispersing only after police intervention.

On Saturday, the Tanda market observed a complete shutdown in protest. At noon, women’s groups staged a rally through the main streets, carrying banners and chanting slogans such as “Give justice to daughters.” The march later culminated at the police station.

The victim’s family alleged that a medical examination at a private hospital confirmed the assault. They also complained that CCTV cameras at the school have been defunct for a long time, despite repeated requests to the management for repairs.

Confirming the arrest, Kukshi SDOP Sunil Gupta said: “The accused is in custody and further investigation is underway.”