 Madhya Pradesh: Heavy Flood Cuts Off 20 Villages From Essential Connectivity As Bridge Submerges In Manawar
Two gates of the Jirabad irrigation project were opened when water levels touched 297 meters

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 12:01 AM IST
Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy flooding hit Manawar city after water was released from the Jirabad dam on Friday evening. By Saturday, the Tonki bypass bridge was submerged under three feet of water, blocking the main road and cutting off more than 20 villages from essential connectivity.

Two gates of the Jirabad irrigation project were opened when water levels touched 297 meters, following heavy rainfall in the hills above the dam. The emergency release caused the Manawar river and nearby streams to overflow from Saturday morning.

Hundreds of villagers living along the river have been affected, with daily travel and access to essential services severely disrupted. Workers from a local cement company also faced transport problems, with movement stalled for over five hours.

Small bridges at Avalda, Tonki, Manawar, Pipriman and Bakaner are all underwater. Rising levels have rendered these crossings unsafe, forcing residents to take longer, alternative routes.

Local officials have issued alerts for riverside residents. Chief Medical Officer Dr Santosh Chouhan has urged people to avoid crossing water bodies during the flooding period. Project Officer Isaram Kannauj cautioned that more dam gates may have to be opened if rains continue in the hills.

The municipality is monitoring the situation closely and has advised residents in low-lying areas to remain on high alert. The incident underlines how swiftly river levels can rise when dams release water during heavy rainfall, highlighting the urgent need for stronger flood management systems in the region.

