Shameful! Pet Owner Harassed, Canine Sprayed With Pesticide During Walk In Indore - VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case of animal cruelty came to light in Madhya Pradesh's Indore where the canine was allegedly sprayed with harsh pest control chemicals, as well as, its owner was harassed by 2 elderly men.

The incident, captured in a video that has since gone viral, has triggered strong reactions online. In the video, the men can be seen confronting the owner, angrily objecting her dog's stroll in the area.

Check out the video below:

In the video, the man can be heard saying, "This is not a place to take your dog for a stroll, go to some other area if you wish to it out for a walk."

One of the men alleged that, the dog had urinated on his legs.

However, the girl denied the claims and clarified that the dog had relieved itself near a tree, far away from the man, and had not caused any mess in the area.

Things escalated when the enraged men allegedly sprayed chemical pest control spray on the dogs. The dog owner accused them of spraying it directly on the dog, meanwhile the man claimed that the spray was aimed at the grass and not at the animal.

The argument got heated up when the second man openly threatened her, saying, “I sprayed this on your dog, complain to anyone you wish to.”

The incident raised serious concerns about animal safety and cruelty towards animals. netizen have strongly condemned the incident and are demanding strong action against both the men. Authorities are yet to respond to the incident.