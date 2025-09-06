 Shameful! Pet Owner Harassed, Canine Sprayed With Pesticide During Walk In Indore - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreShameful! Pet Owner Harassed, Canine Sprayed With Pesticide During Walk In Indore - VIDEO

Shameful! Pet Owner Harassed, Canine Sprayed With Pesticide During Walk In Indore - VIDEO

One of the men alleged that, the dog had urinated on his legs

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
Shameful! Pet Owner Harassed, Canine Sprayed With Pesticide During Walk In Indore - VIDEO | Instagram

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case of animal cruelty came to light in Madhya Pradesh's Indore where the canine was allegedly sprayed with harsh pest control chemicals, as well as, its owner was harassed by 2 elderly men.

The incident, captured in a video that has since gone viral, has triggered strong reactions online. In the video, the men can be seen confronting the owner, angrily objecting her dog's stroll in the area.

Check out the video below:

In the video, the man can be heard saying, "This is not a place to take your dog for a stroll, go to some other area if you wish to it out for a walk."

FPJ Shorts
Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Devotees Shower Flowers & Gulal | Check Live Location Of Mumbai's Most Revered Ganesha
Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Devotees Shower Flowers & Gulal | Check Live Location Of Mumbai's Most Revered Ganesha
Scary Visuals! Fermin Aldeguer Slips And Wipes Out Marco Bezzecchi During MotoGP Sprint Race At Catalan Grand Prix; Video 
Scary Visuals! Fermin Aldeguer Slips And Wipes Out Marco Bezzecchi During MotoGP Sprint Race At Catalan Grand Prix; Video 
Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025 Women's Singles Final: How Much Prize Money Will The Winner & Runner-Up Take Home?
Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025 Women's Singles Final: How Much Prize Money Will The Winner & Runner-Up Take Home?
Uttar Pradesh News: Reports Flag Urgent Need For Clean Mobility Push And Stronger EV Policy
Uttar Pradesh News: Reports Flag Urgent Need For Clean Mobility Push And Stronger EV Policy

One of the men alleged that, the dog had urinated on his legs.

However, the girl denied the claims and clarified that the dog had relieved itself near a tree, far away from the man, and had not caused any mess in the area.

Read Also
Prime PR Wins 'PR & Communications' Recognition At Quality Mark Awards 2025
article-image

Things escalated when the enraged men allegedly sprayed chemical pest control spray on the dogs. The dog owner accused them of spraying it directly on the dog, meanwhile the man claimed that the spray was aimed at the grass and not at the animal.

The argument got heated up when the second man openly threatened her, saying, “I sprayed this on your dog, complain to anyone you wish to.”

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers Over ₹20 Crore Compensation To Farmers In Flood-Hit...
article-image

The incident raised serious concerns about animal safety and cruelty towards animals. netizen have strongly condemned the incident and are demanding strong action against both the men. Authorities are yet to respond to the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shameful! Pet Owner Harassed, Canine Sprayed With Pesticide During Walk In Indore - VIDEO

Shameful! Pet Owner Harassed, Canine Sprayed With Pesticide During Walk In Indore - VIDEO

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers Over ₹20 Crore Compensation To Farmers In Flood-Hit...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers Over ₹20 Crore Compensation To Farmers In Flood-Hit...

MP Government Ensures Security, Accommodation & AI-Based Crowd Control At Simhastha Mahakumbh 2028

MP Government Ensures Security, Accommodation & AI-Based Crowd Control At Simhastha Mahakumbh 2028

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Second Round To Begin On September 10

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Second Round To Begin On September 10

VIDEO: Ganpati Visrajan Begins In Indore With Dhol & Dance; Bigger Processions To Start From 7PM

VIDEO: Ganpati Visrajan Begins In Indore With Dhol & Dance; Bigger Processions To Start From 7PM