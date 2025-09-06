Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers Over ₹20 Crore Compensation To Farmers In Flood-Hit Districts | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Saturday, transferred ₹20.06 crore into the bank accounts of 17,500 farmers affected by heavy rains and floods across 11 districts.

During a virtual interaction with farmers, the CM assured that banana growers in Dhar district will soon benefit from the setting up of a textile unit that will use banana stems for cloth production.

He said, “The smile of farmers is the real strength of the MP government. While rains have caused damage, the same rains will also help compensate for the loss.”

आज मंत्रालय स्थित स्टेट सिचुएशन रूम से प्रदेश में हो रही वर्षा एवं अनंत चतुर्दशी पर गणेश प्रतिमाओं के विसर्जन की व्यवस्थाओं की समीक्षा कर वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से उज्जैन, इंदौर, जबलपुर, रतलाम, ग्वालियर और भोपाल कलेक्टर्स व पुलिस अधीक्षकों को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए।… pic.twitter.com/VOJ94y9fnw — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 6, 2025

CM Yadav highlighted that the state government has already provided ₹188.52 crore in assistance to people affected by natural disasters in the financial year 2025–26. He also extended greetings on Anant Chaturdashi and other upcoming festivals.

The Chief Minister also interacted with farmers from Shivpuri, Damoh, Ashoknagar, Dhar, Chhatarpur, and Raisen. He asked them if they had received relief amounts according to their losses and promised continued support.

CM interacts with farmers virtually

During his virtual interaction, CM Mohan Yadav spoke with farmers from several districts.

In Shivpuri, he assured villagers that Bhopal was their home. In Damoh, he joked with a citizen about a marriage vow linked to a local leader’s ministership.

In Ashoknagar, he confirmed compensation for maize losses and highlighted his visit with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

In Dhar, he discussed banana and papaya crop damages, announcing a new banana fibre industry and urging farmers to explore exports.

In Chhatarpur, he inquired about peanut crop losses and checked if compensation details were reported honestly, before also speaking with farmers from Raisen.