 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers Over ₹20 Crore Compensation To Farmers In Flood-Hit Districts
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers Over ₹20 Crore Compensation To Farmers In Flood-Hit Districts

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers Over ₹20 Crore Compensation To Farmers In Flood-Hit Districts

During his virtual interaction, CM Mohan Yadav also spoke with farmers from several districts.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers Over ₹20 Crore Compensation To Farmers In Flood-Hit Districts | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Saturday, transferred ₹20.06 crore into the bank accounts of 17,500 farmers affected by heavy rains and floods across 11 districts.

During a virtual interaction with farmers, the CM assured that banana growers in Dhar district will soon benefit from the setting up of a textile unit that will use banana stems for cloth production. 

He said, “The smile of farmers is the real strength of the MP government. While rains have caused damage, the same rains will also help compensate for the loss.”

CM Yadav highlighted that the state government has already provided ₹188.52 crore in assistance to people affected by natural disasters in the financial year 2025–26. He also extended greetings on Anant Chaturdashi and other upcoming festivals.

FPJ Shorts
In Pictures: Pune Streets Come Alive As Citizens Bid Grand Farewell To Ganpati Bappa
In Pictures: Pune Streets Come Alive As Citizens Bid Grand Farewell To Ganpati Bappa
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 6, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 6, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 6, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Gomti Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 6, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Gomti Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 6, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 6, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw

The Chief Minister also interacted with farmers from Shivpuri, Damoh, Ashoknagar, Dhar, Chhatarpur, and Raisen. He asked them if they had received relief amounts according to their losses and promised continued support.

Read Also
'GST Cut On Agriculture Equipment To Increase Production, Exemptions Will Boost Organic Farming,'...
article-image

CM interacts with farmers virtually  

During his virtual interaction, CM Mohan Yadav spoke with farmers from several districts. 

In Shivpuri, he assured villagers that Bhopal was their home. In Damoh, he joked with a citizen about a marriage vow linked to a local leader’s ministership. 

In Ashoknagar, he confirmed compensation for maize losses and highlighted his visit with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. 

In Dhar, he discussed banana and papaya crop damages, announcing a new banana fibre industry and urging farmers to explore exports. 

In Chhatarpur, he inquired about peanut crop losses and checked if compensation details were reported honestly, before also speaking with farmers from Raisen.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers Over ₹20 Crore Compensation To Farmers In Flood-Hit...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers Over ₹20 Crore Compensation To Farmers In Flood-Hit...

Prime PR Wins 'PR & Communications' Recognition At Quality Mark Awards 2025

Prime PR Wins 'PR & Communications' Recognition At Quality Mark Awards 2025

MP Government Ensures Security, Accommodation & AI-Based Crowd Control At Simhastha Mahakumbh 2028

MP Government Ensures Security, Accommodation & AI-Based Crowd Control At Simhastha Mahakumbh 2028

Class 6 Student Jumps From First Floor Of Bhopal School, Out Of Danger

Class 6 Student Jumps From First Floor Of Bhopal School, Out Of Danger

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Second Round To Begin On September 10

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Second Round To Begin On September 10