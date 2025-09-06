 Rahul Gandhi Speaks In His Sleep, Not Known Whether He Is Out Of Hangover: CM Mohan Yadav
Rahul Gandhi Speaks In His Sleep, Not Known Whether He Is Out Of Hangover: CM Mohan Yadav

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s allegation of vote theft against the BJP, Yadav made the statement

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said Rahul Gandhi speaks in his sleep, and it is not known whether he is out of a hangover (utri bhi hai ya nahin).

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s allegation of vote theft against the BJP, Yadav made the statement in an interview with a private channel on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that there had been irregularities in the election in the Mahadevpura constituency in Karnataka, but the Congress formed the government in the state, Yadav said.

Once, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the leader of the opposition, and now, Rahul Gandhi is holding this position, but he is acting with immaturity.

The Congress has amended the Constitution 100 times, he said, adding that whatever Rahul has done has damaged the party. He has ruined the Youth Congress, and now, he is destroying the Congress, Yadav said.

Hospital Cleaning Lady Locked, Raped By Her Contractor In MP's Gwalior
The BJP wins election, when speaks, the Chief Minister said. Let God work Rahul in this way, and the BJP will continue to gain, Yadav said, adding that he will offer Rahul cow milk to drink.

About the OBC reservation, Yadav said his government was committed to giving a 27% reservation. On the limitation of 50% reservation, Yadav said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi works in a different way.”

His government has given 10% reservation to the EWS category, and the OBC issue will also be solved, he said. Yadav said after taking over as chief minister, he spent most of the time creating jobs for the unemployed youths.

Now, he is working on bringing investments to the state, Yadav said.

