 Madhya Pradesh: 8 More Medical Colleges On PPP Model Soon
Government also permits: Attaching dist hospitals with the medical colleges

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 11:04 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the decision to set up four medical colleges on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model in Katni, Dhar, Panna and Betul, the Madhya Pradesh government will now set up eight more medical colleges in the state on PPP model.

These medical colleges will come up in Ashok Nagar, Morena, Sidhi, Guna, Balaghat, Bhind, Tikamgarh and Khargone.

This model suits the government in expanding and strengthening health services till the district level. Under this model, the government need not spend money to set up the medical colleges. Private players will do that, with the government only giving 25 acres of land to them on 99 years’ lease.

The state government also permits attaching district hospitals with the medical colleges. According to a rough estimate, the construction cost of the medical colleges is around Rs 250 crore.

Sources in the health department said that there were 19 government medical colleges in the state. Apart from this, the state also had 18 private medical colleges. Meanwhile, government medical colleges in Singrauli and Sheopur have started with 100 MBBS seats each. Counselling for the seats is underway.

Neeraj Singh, director, project, Public Health and Medical Education said, "We are in the process of floating eight more tenders for medical colleges to be developed on PPP model. Four such tenders were already issued”.

