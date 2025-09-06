MP Shocker! Man Strangles Wife To Death, Kills Self In Forest; Couple’s Daughter Ended Life 3 Months Ago

Man Strangles Wife To Death, Kills Self In Forest; Couple’s Daughter Ended Life 3 Months Ago | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic case of depression and domestic trouble, a man strangled his wife to death before hanging himself from a tree in a nearby forest under Misrod police station limits late Friday night.

The couple had lost their teenage daughter to suicide three months ago and was reportedly under severe mental stress.

Police officials said 34-year-old accused Jeevan Adival from Jamunia Shankar village in Ratlam district, lived with wife Shobha (29) and 10-year-old son.

The family had come to Bhopal for treatment at AIIMS Hospital as both husband and wife were suffering from depression and other ailments following their daughter’s death. They were staying at the residence of Jeevan’s younger brother in Ganesh Nagar.

On Friday evening, Jeevan allegedly strangled his wife in the bathroom following a scuffle. Shobha’s body bore nail marks on her neck. Jeevan, then left the house on his motorcycle, returned briefly to hand over some cash and documents to his son and then sped away.

Later that night, his body was recovered from Bagli forest in Misrod, where he had hanged himself from a tree.

Jeevan’s nephew told police that when his aunt did not come out of the bathroom, they checked and found her lying unconscious. She was rushed to AIIMS hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Misrod police station incharge Sandeep Pawar said AIIMS hospital had informed police about Shobha’s death. Post-mortem confirmed that she died of strangulation. The same night, Jeevan’s body was also found hanging from a tree. Preliminary investigation suggests he killed his wife following a quarrel and later ended his own life.

Jeevan worked as a gas stove mechanic and had a small shop in Ratlam. Their 16-year-old daughter had committed suicide in Ratlam three months ago, which reportedly pushed the couple into depression, Pawar added.

Police are investigating the circumstances behind the daughter’s suicide and the events that led to the incident on Friday night.