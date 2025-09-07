 Madhya Pradesh: CM, DyCM Urged To Ban Tests By Private Pathologies In Medical Colleges
The government should verify the record of these outsourced private pathologies of the past five years

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 10:09 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Progressive Medical Teachers’ Association, Madhya Pradesh has written a letter to the chief minister and deputy chief minister demanding ban on outsourcing various tests in hospitals attached to government medical colleges in the state.

Association president Dr Rakesh Malviya has demanded that outsourced private pathologies be stopped from conducting tests in hospitals attached to government medical colleges in the state.

As per the letter, pathology is a complete department in a medical college and doctors are available. Even PG students who are in medical colleges conduct tests, observe and learn. Under such circumstances, there is no reason to allow private pathologies for testing.

It would show that the budget used over private pathologies would be best spent in government medical colleges with sufficient arrangement of reagents etc, said the letter, adding that there was always scope of corruption and malpractices with outsourced private pathologies in medical colleges.

