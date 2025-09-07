 Son Murders Father For Ancestral Land, Arrested With Brother-In-Law In MP's Shivpuri
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSon Murders Father For Ancestral Land, Arrested With Brother-In-Law In MP's Shivpuri

Son Murders Father For Ancestral Land, Arrested With Brother-In-Law In MP's Shivpuri

According to police, the duo planned the crime. The brother-in-law called the victim, telling him he had a rare 20-clawed turtle to lured him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
Greed Turns Fatal! Son Plans Father's Murder Over Ancestral Land, Arrested With Brother-In-Law In Shivpuri |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A heinous crime unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, where a son allegedly murdered his father with the help of his brother-in-law to inherit his ancestral land, as reported on Sunday.

According to information, the deceased identified as Imratlal was brutally murdered by his own son, Ghansunder and his brother-in-law identified as Ankit.

Read Also
22-Year-Old Dies In Road Accident In MP's Mandsaur; Had Married Just Four Months Ago
article-image

Lured victim with 20-clawed turtle

According to police, the duo planned the crime. The brother-in-law called the victim, telling him he had a rare 20-clawed turtle and lured him to a forest to meet him. Once there, they made him drunk. Ghansunder was already hiding in the bushes.

FPJ Shorts
Director Vikram Bhatt Pens Emotional Note After Mother Varsha Bhatt's Death: 'She Was In Pain For Last Few Months...'
Director Vikram Bhatt Pens Emotional Note After Mother Varsha Bhatt's Death: 'She Was In Pain For Last Few Months...'
Thane Accident: Kalyan-Alephata Bus Crashes Near Murbad After Steering Rod Breaks; Six Injured
Thane Accident: Kalyan-Alephata Bus Crashes Near Murbad After Steering Rod Breaks; Six Injured
Red Sea Undersea Cable Cuts Disrupt Internet Across Asia & Middle East
Red Sea Undersea Cable Cuts Disrupt Internet Across Asia & Middle East
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 7, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 7, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw

Once the victim was intoxicated, both men attacked him with an axe, killing him on the spot. They later dumped the body in the forest. The motive for this heinous crime was the son's desire to possess his mother's share of the land.

Police arrested both culprits and seized the axe and two motorcycles used in the crime. Shivpuri SP Aman Singh Rathore entrusted the investigation to SDOP Karera, Ayush Jakhar, and Station In-charge Vinay Yadav.

Read Also
Indore Rat Bite Incident: Disturbing Visuals Show Baby’s Four Fingers Eaten By Rats, Family Left...
article-image

Technical evidence, CCTV footage, and interrogation revealed that the victim's son Ghansunder and his brother-in-law Ankit were involved in the murder plot. Ankit exploited the victim's weakness; he knew Imratlal believed in superstition and the existence of buried treasure.

He lured the victim to the forest with the promise of a rare 20-clawed turtle. Sections 61(2) and 238 BNS have been added to the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Son Murders Father For Ancestral Land, Arrested With Brother-In-Law In MP's Shivpuri

Son Murders Father For Ancestral Land, Arrested With Brother-In-Law In MP's Shivpuri

Sagar's Golden Boy Sohail Khan Ranked Second In Asia Ahead Of Kudo Asian Championship, Sets Sights...

Sagar's Golden Boy Sohail Khan Ranked Second In Asia Ahead Of Kudo Asian Championship, Sets Sights...

10-Year-Old Boy Swallows Coin While Playing; Doctor Saves Him In 2 Minutes Without Operation In MP's...

10-Year-Old Boy Swallows Coin While Playing; Doctor Saves Him In 2 Minutes Without Operation In MP's...

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Sutak Period Begins, Madhya Pradesh Temple Gates Shut At 12:57 pm

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Sutak Period Begins, Madhya Pradesh Temple Gates Shut At 12:57 pm

'Body Fades, Not the Name': Indore Gangster Salman Lala’s Posters Spark Uproar During Eid In MP's...

'Body Fades, Not the Name': Indore Gangster Salman Lala’s Posters Spark Uproar During Eid In MP's...