Son Murders Father For Ancestral Land, Arrested With Brother-In-Law In MP's Shivpuri

Greed Turns Fatal! Son Plans Father's Murder Over Ancestral Land, Arrested With Brother-In-Law In Shivpuri |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A heinous crime unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, where a son allegedly murdered his father with the help of his brother-in-law to inherit his ancestral land, as reported on Sunday.

According to information, the deceased identified as Imratlal was brutally murdered by his own son, Ghansunder and his brother-in-law identified as Ankit.

Lured victim with 20-clawed turtle

According to police, the duo planned the crime. The brother-in-law called the victim, telling him he had a rare 20-clawed turtle and lured him to a forest to meet him. Once there, they made him drunk. Ghansunder was already hiding in the bushes.

Once the victim was intoxicated, both men attacked him with an axe, killing him on the spot. They later dumped the body in the forest. The motive for this heinous crime was the son's desire to possess his mother's share of the land.

Police arrested both culprits and seized the axe and two motorcycles used in the crime. Shivpuri SP Aman Singh Rathore entrusted the investigation to SDOP Karera, Ayush Jakhar, and Station In-charge Vinay Yadav.

Technical evidence, CCTV footage, and interrogation revealed that the victim's son Ghansunder and his brother-in-law Ankit were involved in the murder plot. Ankit exploited the victim's weakness; he knew Imratlal believed in superstition and the existence of buried treasure.

He lured the victim to the forest with the promise of a rare 20-clawed turtle. Sections 61(2) and 238 BNS have been added to the case.