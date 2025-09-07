22-Year-Old Dies In Road Accident In MP's Mandsaur; Had Married Just Four Months Ago | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old died in a road accident after his bike collided with a truck on the Mandsaur-Neemuch four-lane highway in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday night.

The deceased identified as Abhay Damami was a resident of Revli Deoli village in Neemuch district and was on his way to play the drums at an orchestra performance in Sitamau when a speeding truck collided with his motorcycle in front of a liquor store.

The impact threw him to the ground and the truck’s front wheel ran over his head, killing him on the spot.

Truck seized, driver and helper in custody

Regarding the matter, Malharghat police station in-charge Rajendra Panwar stated that the truck has been seized. The driver and his helper have been taken into custody and a case has been registered. The police are investigating the matter at present.

Married just four months ago

Abhay, who just got married four months ago, was a professional dholi well-known in the region. His friends, who were following him in a car, witnessed the tragic accident.

The news of Abhay's death sent shockwaves in Revli Deoli, plunging the village into mourning. The family and villagers are in shock over the untimely death of the newlywed.