IIT Indore Secures 2nd Rank Among Indian Institutes At ICPC, Qualifies For World Finals 2025

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT Indore) students programming team, “404_solution_not_found”, has delivered an outstanding performance at the prestigious International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC)—widely regarded as the “Olympics of Programming”.

The team, comprising Pilla Venkata Sekhar, Naren Kumar Sai, and Nishkarsh Luthra, achieved remarkable distinctions:

• 2nd rank among all Indian institutes

• 3rd rank in the Asia-West region

• 72nd rank globally

By solving six challenging problems, the IIT Indore team outperformed several renowned institutions, including IIT Kanpur (91st globally), IIT Delhi (97th), IIT Roorkee (98th), IIT Bombay (103rd), IIT Kharagpur (109th), and IIT BHU (117th). Only the Chennai Mathematical Institute (60th globally) fared better among Indian institutions.

By securing 9th position at the ICPC Asia West Regional 2025, following strong performances at the Amritapuri and Kanpur regional contests, the team had qualified for the ICPC World Finals 2025, scheduled to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from August 31 to September 5, 2025.

Cdr. Sunil Kumar (Retd.), PRO, IIT Indore said “This remarkable achievement by our students showcases not only their talent and perseverance but also the supportive academic environment at IIT Indore that nurtures innovation, teamwork, and excellence. We are proud to see them excel on the global stage and bring laurels to the Institute and the nation.”

This success, once again places IIT Indore among the frontrunners in computer science and programming excellence at the global level.