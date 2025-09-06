Indore iBus Staff Cheat Commuters? 'They Swipe The Bigger Currency Note...' Fuming Passenger Complain On Reels

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indoreans taking iBus for daily commute have accused the staff of cheating. They complained that the staff smoothly swipes a bigger currency note while returning the change to the passengers.

The alleged fraud is committed mostly when passengers hand over bigger currency notes of ₹100, ₹200, or ₹500. According to complaints, the staffers first return the change with ₹10 or ₹20 less. When passengers notice and complain, the staffers take back the bundle. They pretend to ‘correct’ it by adding the missing note.

However, at the same time, they swiftly pull out a ₹100 or ₹200 note from the pile.

In the end, the passengers still receive less money than what they are owed - without realising it.

The malpractice is being carried out at all the stops of the electric vehicle allegedly, on a daily basis, and has gotten on the nerves of the passengers, specially the student and the young working class.

The matter has also been taken to social media with Indoreans raising the issue through reels.

The angry commuters have demanded action from Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

Watch them here:

One of the fuming passengers a made video right after being scammed and wrote, "At iBus stops across Indore, passengers are openly being duped. They are being given less money in return after buying tickets. For example, if someone buys a ₹20 ticket and pays with a ₹500 note, they are given only ₹460 back. When the passenger points out that ₹20 is missing, the staff takes the entire bundle back, swiftly pulls out a ₹100 or ₹200 note, and then hands over the missing ₹20 - leaving the passenger shortchanged."

Another video said, "This scam is happening daily at the City Bus stop." The user also urged the concerned officials to pay attention to the matter.

The city runs as many as 400 buses. This includes 40 electric buses, 29 CNG buses on the BRTS corridor, and 30 electric buses also serving the BRTS. The rest are regular city buses.

Around 2.5 lakh passengers use this service every day. This can help gauge the extent to defrauding taking place in the city on daily basis.