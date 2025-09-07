Sweet, Spice & Everything Nice: 10 Best Spots In Indore To Relish Rajasthani Delicacies

Spice, Sweet & Everything Rajasthani: 10 Indore Eateries You Can’t Miss! | Naturally Nidhi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is known for its love for food, and if you are a fan of Rajasthani dishes, then you are in for a treat. The city has some amazing places that serve delicious authentic Rajasthani food - from hot dal bati churma and kersangari to tasty chutneys and traditional sweets.

Whether you are missing the flavours of Rajasthan or just want to try something new, these spots in Indore won’t disappoint.

Here are 10 must-visit places for authentic Rajasthani food that you will love.

1. Nakhrali Dhani

Nakhrali Dhani is one of the best places in Indore to enjoy real Rajasthani food. With traditional seating, colourful decor, puppet shows (katputli), folk dances, and live music. The food is full of flavour, served with lots of love and ghee. It is a must-visit for anyone who wants good food and a fun cultural experience

Location: 1 Sanjana Park, Near BicholiMardana, By Pass Road, Indore

Must try: NakhraliBaflaLadduspecial, BajrekaKhichda& Dal Bafla

Prices: ₹600-700 for two approx.

2. Rajwadi Restaurant

Rajwadi Restaurant brings the true taste of Rajasthan right to Indore with its beautiful Rajasthani style decor and cozy vibe. The place is perfect for a family with friendly staff. Their chutneys are full of authentic flavours, and every dish is cooked with traditional spices and love. If you want to try tasty Rajasthani meal, so Rajwadi is a great choice.

Location: Ground Floor, Airen Height, Vijay Nagar, Indore

Must try: Rajasthani Special Thali,Rajwada Kadhi Pakoda & Jodhpuri Aloo

Prices: ₹1000 for two

3. Chokhi Dhani

Chokhi Dhani in Indore is a great place to enjoy the feel of Rajasthan without leaving the city. You can enjoy your food on traditional floor seating, watch amazing folk dances, and enjoy fun Rajasthani shows. You can even stay there in cozy cottages made in Rajasthani style. The food is delicious, the vibe is full of culture, and it is perfect for a fun day or weekend with friends and family

Location: Datodafatha, Khandwa Road, By Pass Road (South), Indore

Must try: Ker Sangri, Dal Bati, Gatte ki Sabzi & Rajasthani Kadhi

Prices: ₹900 for two approx.

4. Dal Bati Surma

Dal Bati Surma is a popular food place in Indore. If yo are looking for delicious traditional Rajasthani food, this is the spot. They serve the classic Dal Bati with flavorful chutneys, and their churma is simply amazing. It is the perfect place for a authentic meal that leaves you feeling satisfied. If you love rich, traditional flavours so this place is a must visit.

Location: 4th Floor, Pushparatna Solitaire Building, New Palasia, Indore.

Must try: Dal BatiSurma&Dal Bafla Combo

Prices: ₹600-700 for two

Read Also Monsoon Mission: Indore Set To Plant 20 Lakh Saplings

5. Rajasthani Tadka

Rajasthani Tadka in Indore offers an authentic taste of Rajasthani cuisine with dishes like Besan Gatte, Sev Paneer. The food is rich in traditional spices and flavours, providing a true Rajasthani experience. The restaurant has a warm atmosphere makes it a great place to enjoy Rajasthani meal.

Location: Bicholi Mardana, By Pass Road (North), Indore

Must try: Rajasthani Paneer, Sev Paneer & Besan Gatte

Prices: ₹400-600 for two approx.

6. Manbhavan by Prience Palace

It offers an authentic Rajasthani dining experience with its unlimited thali. The menu features classic dishes all prepared with traditional spices. The warm ambiance and attentive service make it a great place for family meals. Its a must try for anyone craving true Rajasthani flavours.

Location: Princes Palace Hotel, South Tukoganj, Indore

Must try: Rajasthani Thali &Khichdi Kadhi

Prices: ₹700-1000 for two approx.

7. Rajasthani Soniya Ki Dal Bati

Rajasthani Soniya Ki Dal Bati is a roadside food stall that serves delicious, authentic Rajasthani food with a street style twist. The Dal Bati here is packed with flavour, and they serve it just like how it is served on the streets of Rajasthan .It is the perfect spot for anyone craving good food that’s full of authentic street food vibes.

Location: Meghdoot Garden Near Sai Mandir, Opp Bombay Hospital.

Must try: Dal Bati plate

Prices: ₹250 for two

8. Raj Hans Dal Bafle

Raj Hans Dal Bafle is a popular spot in Indore, known for its delicious Rajasthanistyle Dal Bafla. The baflas are soft and soaked in ghee, served with flavourful dal, kadhi, and spicyrajasthani chutney. It perfect for anyone craving authentic Rajasthani food at an affordable price.

Location: 52, Bada Sarafa, Sarafa Bazaar, Indore

Must try: Mini Bafla combo & Dal Bafla special thali.

Prices: ₹550-600 for two

9. Panchavati Gaurav

Panchavati Gaurav in Indore offers an authentic Rajasthani food experience. You can Enjoy a variety of traditional dishes, all served with perfect sides and sweets . It's a must visit for anyone craving rich, flavourful Rajasthani cuisine in a welcoming setting.

Location: 2nd Floor, Vijay Nagar, Indore

Must try: Bajra Roti with Rajasthani Kadi & Rajasthani khichdi kadhi.

Prices: ₹400 for two approx.

10. Tej Patta

Tej Patta in Indore offers authentic Rajasthani food with dishes like Dal Bati, Gatte ki Sabzi, and Ker Sangri. Known for its rich flavours and traditional spices, it’s the perfect spot for anyone craving Rajasthani cuisine.

Location: 47, Madhuban Colony, Annapurna Road, Indore

Must try: Besan Gatte, Kadhi with Bhjaiya & Baigan Bharta

Prices: ₹500 for two approx.