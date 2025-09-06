Stray Dogs Maul 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni | Representational Photo

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic incident occurred in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday evening where a 13-year-old girl died after being brutally attacked by 4 to 5 stray dogs.

The girl was identified as Avni Vinokhe, resident of Samnapur village. She was heading home with her friend after visiting the fields. While her friend managed to escape, Avni was caught in the attack. The dogs mauled her, inflicting deep wounds on her neck and hands.

When villagers and family members heard her screams, they rushed to the scene and took Avni to the hospital.

Doctors declared her dead on arrival. The family is heartbroken, describing Avni as a bright and lively child. Her death has left them in shock.

Kanhiwada Police arrived at the site shortly after they were informed. Station In-charge confirmed that the body has been sent for post-mortem after completing necessary steps.

Growing menace of stray dogs

This tragic event has once again brought attention to the increasing problem of stray dogs in Seoni. The villagers demanded the administration to take strict actions to control the stray dog population.