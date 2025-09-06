 Stray Dogs Maul 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalStray Dogs Maul 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni

Stray Dogs Maul 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni

The girl was attacked while returning from fields

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
Stray Dogs Maul 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni | Representational Photo

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic incident occurred in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday evening where a 13-year-old girl died after being brutally attacked by 4 to 5 stray dogs.

The girl was identified as Avni Vinokhe, resident of Samnapur village. She was heading home with her friend after visiting the fields. While her friend managed to escape, Avni was caught in the attack. The dogs mauled her, inflicting deep wounds on her neck and hands.

Read Also
Newborn Girl Found Abandoned On Roadside In MP’s Dhar; Locals Saw Her Surrounded By Stray Dogs
article-image

When villagers and family members heard her screams, they rushed to the scene and took Avni to the hospital.

Doctors declared her dead on arrival. The family is heartbroken, describing Avni as a bright and lively child. Her death has left them in shock.

FPJ Shorts
In Pictures: Pune Streets Come Alive As Citizens Bid Grand Farewell To Ganpati Bappa
In Pictures: Pune Streets Come Alive As Citizens Bid Grand Farewell To Ganpati Bappa
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 6, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 6, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 6, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Gomti Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 6, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Gomti Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 6, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 6, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw

Kanhiwada Police arrived at the site shortly after they were informed. Station In-charge confirmed that the body has been sent for post-mortem after completing necessary steps.

Read Also
Caught On Camera: 8-Year-Old Boy Attacked, Dragged By Stary Dogs In Rajasthan's Udaipur; Child...
article-image

Growing menace of stray dogs

This tragic event has once again brought attention to the increasing problem of stray dogs in Seoni. The villagers demanded the administration to take strict actions to control the stray dog population.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stray Dogs Maul 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni

Stray Dogs Maul 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers Over ₹20 Crore Compensation To Farmers In Flood-Hit...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers Over ₹20 Crore Compensation To Farmers In Flood-Hit...

Prime PR Wins 'PR & Communications' Recognition At Quality Mark Awards 2025

Prime PR Wins 'PR & Communications' Recognition At Quality Mark Awards 2025

MP Government Ensures Security, Accommodation & AI-Based Crowd Control At Simhastha Mahakumbh 2028

MP Government Ensures Security, Accommodation & AI-Based Crowd Control At Simhastha Mahakumbh 2028

Class 6 Student Jumps From First Floor Of Bhopal School, Out Of Danger

Class 6 Student Jumps From First Floor Of Bhopal School, Out Of Danger