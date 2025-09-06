MPs From State To Gather At Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Residence To Cast Votes For Vice-Presidential Poll | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is gearing up for the vice-presidential election. The MPs from Madhya Pradesh will gather at the residence of union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on September 9.

Afterwards, all MPs will go together to the Parliament House to cast their votes.

All MPs have been invited to a dinner in the PM's house. The BJP has kept its training session for MPs in Delhi on September 7 and 8.

The BJP has advised its MPs in Delhi before the election.

Earlier on Saturday morning, he praised the redesigned Goods and Services Tax by the Indian Government. He claimed that farmers would benefit greatly from the Modi government's move to lower the GST on agricultural equipment, which would boost output.

The GST cut will help farmers save money on the purchase of tractors, rotavators, paddy sowing equipment, sprinklers, sprayers, etc.

Similarly, ancillary industries related to agriculture, such as fisheries, cattle rearing, and honey production, have also been exempt from the GST, and farmers would directly benefit from this. He went on to say that the dairy industry will receive the much-needed boost because milk is no longer subject to the GST.