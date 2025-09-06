 Horrific! Railway Mechanic Practising Sorcery Kills Nepali Tea Stall Worker In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalHorrific! Railway Mechanic Practising Sorcery Kills Nepali Tea Stall Worker In Bhopal

Horrific! Railway Mechanic Practising Sorcery Kills Nepali Tea Stall Worker In Bhopal

Investigators also found cloth dolls and ritual items at Sharma’s house

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
Horrific! Railway Mechanic Practising Sorcery Kills Nepali Tea Stall Worker | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bag Sewania police on Saturday arrested a 58-year-old railway mechanic for murdering 50-year-old tea stall worker from Nepal.

The accused Omprakash Sharma who lived alone in the railway colony near Habibganj station was known to practise sorcery at his residence.

Police officials said body of Kamal was found at Bag Sewania railway colony. The deceased was later identified as Kamal, a Nepali national who worked at a tea stall near Sanchi Dairy.

Investigations revealed that Sharma, employed in the Railway AC Electrical Department at Habibganj, frequently visited Kamal’s workplace for tea. He often gave the victim money for liquor and insisted that Kamal become his personal attendant.

FPJ Shorts
Astronomer HR Kristen Cabot & Husband File For Divorce 2 Months After Coldplay Kiss Scam Scandal
Astronomer HR Kristen Cabot & Husband File For Divorce 2 Months After Coldplay Kiss Scam Scandal
Mumbai Local Train Update: 12, 15 & 18-Coach AC Rakes Planned Under ₹30,000-Crore MRVC Tender
Mumbai Local Train Update: 12, 15 & 18-Coach AC Rakes Planned Under ₹30,000-Crore MRVC Tender
'No Race For Credit, We’re A Team': Eknath Shinde On CM Devendra Fadnavis Ads
'No Race For Credit, We’re A Team': Eknath Shinde On CM Devendra Fadnavis Ads
Vivek Agnihotri Says He Borrowed Money For Flight Tickets To Promote The Bengal Files, Admits Financial Struggles: 'Nobody Backs Our Films'
Vivek Agnihotri Says He Borrowed Money For Flight Tickets To Promote The Bengal Files, Admits Financial Struggles: 'Nobody Backs Our Films'
Read Also
MP Shocker! Man Strangles Wife To Death, Kills Self In Forest; Couple’s Daughter Ended Life 3...
article-image

As per eye witnesses, Sharma forcibly took Kamal, who was drunk, from Habibganj Naka to his residence in the evening on Wednesday.

Police investigations revealed that later that night, Sharma brutally tortured Kamal, even pressing his leg against the victim’s neck and beating him with a wooden stick. Sharma killed Kamal and later moved the body to the porch to avoid suspicion. He then cleaned the crime scene to erase traces of blood.

Police officials said primary questioning indicates that murder took place under influence of alcohol as the accused wanted Kamal Nepali to work as his domestic help for which he was reluctant. However, further investigation is underway to determine whether his occult practices were linked to the crime.

Victim tortured, practised voodoo

Police recovered disturbing photographs from Sharma’s mobile phone showing him assaulting and torturing Kamal. Investigators also found cloth dolls and ritual items at Sharma’s house, confirming his involvement in occult practices like voodoo.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hard Water, Cold Drinks Can Trigger Kidney Stones: Expert

Hard Water, Cold Drinks Can Trigger Kidney Stones: Expert

Horrific! Railway Mechanic Practising Sorcery Kills Nepali Tea Stall Worker In Bhopal

Horrific! Railway Mechanic Practising Sorcery Kills Nepali Tea Stall Worker In Bhopal

MP Shocker! Man Strangles Wife To Death, Kills Self In Forest; Couple’s Daughter Ended Life 3...

MP Shocker! Man Strangles Wife To Death, Kills Self In Forest; Couple’s Daughter Ended Life 3...

MPs From State To Gather At Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Residence To Cast Votes For Vice-Presidential...

MPs From State To Gather At Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Residence To Cast Votes For Vice-Presidential...

35-Year-Old Jumps From Gwalior Fort After Being Thrashed By Family

35-Year-Old Jumps From Gwalior Fort After Being Thrashed By Family