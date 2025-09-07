West Discom Records ₹1,000 Crore Revenue Collection In August

Indore: City Collects Over ₹200 Crore Via Power Bill Payment In March | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): West Discom achieved a record revenue collection of Rs1,000 crore in August. The surge was largely due to higher electricity consumption during the summer months, with dues from June and July bills being recovered in August.

The company collected revenue from more than 20 lakh consumers across the region. Indore city circle alone contributed Rs250 crore, while Indore rural circle recorded nearly Rs220 crore.

Within Indore city, the North, Central, and West divisions successfully met their collection targets. In the North division alone, low-tension revenue crossed Rs 45 crore. Rau Zone In-charge Tarun Chawla informed that special recovery campaigns were conducted in colonies along the bypass and Silicon City. The zone’s target was Rs 6.54 crore, but collections exceeded expectations at Rs6.87 crore from nearly 29,000 consumers.

City superintending engineer DK Gathe congratulated the entire team for achieving the record-breaking revenue collection.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Second Round To Begin On September 10

277 new employees to join West Zone Power Distribution Company next week

A total of 277 newly appointed employees will join Madhya Pradesh West Zone Power Distribution Company on September 8 and 9. They had received their appointment letters last week at a state-level ceremony in Bhopal. According to chief general manager Prakash Singh Chauhan, the new recruits include assistant engineers, junior engineers, law officers, HR managers, and around 225 line staff.

Engineers, HR managers, and law officers will join at the corporate office in Polo Ground, Indore, while line staff will report to regional offices in Indore and Ujjain. Formal training sessions for the recruits will be conducted later this month.

The new appointments are expected to ease administrative operations, improve consumer services, and address the shortage of field staff.