 Bhopal: PM Modi Reaches Bhopal, Will Flag Off 5 Vande Bharat Trains Today
Bhopal: PM Modi Reaches Bhopal, Will Flag Off 5 Vande Bharat Trains Today

State home minister Narottam Mishra, medical education minister Vishwas Sarang, union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnav along with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed the PM here.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj Airport to flag off two Vande Bharat trains from here on Tuesday. 

From the airport, PM Modi reached Rani Kamplapati station by road.

CM Chouhan said, "I welcome PM Modi to Madhya Pradesh. He will gift Vande Bharat trains today.”

Later in the day, PM Modi is set to participate in the BJP workers conference at Motilal Nehru Stadium.

article-image

