Bhopal: PM Modi Reaches Bhopal, Will Flag Off 5 Vande Bharat Trains Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj Airport to flag off two Vande Bharat trains from here on Tuesday.
From the airport, PM Modi reached Rani Kamplapati station by road.
State home minister Narottam Mishra, medical education minister Vishwas Sarang, union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnav along with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed the PM here.
CM Chouhan said, "I welcome PM Modi to Madhya Pradesh. He will gift Vande Bharat trains today.”
Later in the day, PM Modi is set to participate in the BJP workers conference at Motilal Nehru Stadium.
