PM Modi To Flag Off 5 Vande Bharat Trains Via Video Link On June 27

Maharashtra: PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express train between Nagpur and Bilaspur; watch video

Mumbai: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi will flag off five Vande Bharat Express trains on Tuesday through video link. With this the total number of Vande Bharat Express trains operational accross the Indian Railway will be 23," a senior railway official said.

The Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat express was sheduled to be inaugurated on June 3, but had to be postponed due to Balasore rail tragedy.

Besides Madgaon-Mumbai, the PM will also wave the green flag for four more Vande Bharat Express trains at Rani Kamalapati Station in Bhopal including three via video link. These include the Indore Vande Bharat Express, Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express, Hubli-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Madgaon-CSMT Vande Bharat Express.

Regular service of Mumbai Madgaon Vande Bharat express will start from Wednesday. During monsoon (up to October 31) Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, will run thrice a week. Train number 22229, CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, will depart from CSMT at 5:25 AM on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and arrive at Madgaon at 3:30 PM. Train number 22230, Madgaon-CSMT Vande Bharat Express, will depart from Madgaon at 12:20 PM on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and reach CSMT at 10:25 PM.

After monsoon from November 1, the train will run 6 days a week except Friday.

Trains will have halts at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, and Thivim stations.

