 Indore City To Get First Vande Bharat Train On June 27, PM Narendra Modi To Flag Off The Train From Bhopal 
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore City To Get First Vande Bharat Train On June 27, PM Narendra Modi To Flag Off The Train From Bhopal 

Indore City To Get First Vande Bharat Train On June 27, PM Narendra Modi To Flag Off The Train From Bhopal 

The train will run between Indore and Bhopal 6 days a week except on Sunday. It will be an 8-coach train and will complete the run from Indore to Bhopal in 3 hours. Ticket booking likely to start from Sunday. 

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The financial capital of the State will get its first Vande Bharat train on Tuesday (June 27). This would be the state’s second Vande Bharat train and will run between Indore and Bhopal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train in a grand ceremony to be held at Bhopal on June 27. The train will run six days a week except Sunday. 

Finally, the uncertainty over the city’s first Vande Bharat train got cleared on Saturday when the Railway Board released the schedule of train no. 20911/20912 Indore-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat train on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate both the trains on June 27 from Rani Kamlapati station.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Shujalpur Villagers Stage Sit-In, Demand Transformer
article-image

Train To Run As Special One On Inaugural Day

The train will have only one stoppage at Ujjain and will run between Indore and Ujjain via Fatehabad. The train will run with eight coaches including six chair cars and two executive chair cars. 

On the inaugural day, the train will be run as a special train. On the arrival of the first Vande Bharat train at the city railway station on June 27, a programme in which MP Shankar Lalwani will be especially present is being organised here. Nagesh Namjoshi, former member of the Passenger Amenities Committee, informed that the train will provide a great facility for the passengers and its travel time is less. 

Read Also
Indore: Municipal Commissioner Reviews Seekho Kamao Yojana 
article-image

Schedule at a glance

-Indore-Bhopal Vande Bharat train (train no. 20911) to depart from the city at 6.30 am.

-Arrival at Ujjain 7.15 am and departure at 7.20 am.

-Arrival at Bhopal Railway station at 9.35 am.

-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat train (train number 20912) to depart from Bhopal at 7.25 pm.

-Arrival at Ujjain 9.30 pm and departure at 9.35 pm.

-Arrival at Indore 10.30 pm.

(As per information by PRO Ratlam Division of Western Railway Khemraj Meena)

Read Also
Weather Update: Monsoon Hits East Madhya Pradesh, Likely To Cover Entire State By June 29
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: CBIC Member Receives Suggestions On GST

Indore: CBIC Member Receives Suggestions On GST

Indore City To Get First Vande Bharat Train On June 27, PM Narendra Modi To Flag Off The Train From...

Indore City To Get First Vande Bharat Train On June 27, PM Narendra Modi To Flag Off The Train From...

Indore: Licence Of Skull Bar Suspended For 7 Days

Indore: Licence Of Skull Bar Suspended For 7 Days

Indore: 4 Arrested For Youth’s Suicide In Boutique

Indore: 4 Arrested For Youth’s Suicide In Boutique

Indore: 3.5-Year-Old Girl Molested By Uncle, Accused Arrested

Indore: 3.5-Year-Old Girl Molested By Uncle, Accused Arrested