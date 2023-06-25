Indore City To Get First Vande Bharat Train On June 27, PM Narendra Modi To Flag Off The Train From Bhopal 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The financial capital of the State will get its first Vande Bharat train on Tuesday (June 27). This would be the state’s second Vande Bharat train and will run between Indore and Bhopal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train in a grand ceremony to be held at Bhopal on June 27. The train will run six days a week except Sunday.

Finally, the uncertainty over the city’s first Vande Bharat train got cleared on Saturday when the Railway Board released the schedule of train no. 20911/20912 Indore-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat train on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate both the trains on June 27 from Rani Kamlapati station.

Train To Run As Special One On Inaugural Day

The train will have only one stoppage at Ujjain and will run between Indore and Ujjain via Fatehabad. The train will run with eight coaches including six chair cars and two executive chair cars.

On the inaugural day, the train will be run as a special train. On the arrival of the first Vande Bharat train at the city railway station on June 27, a programme in which MP Shankar Lalwani will be especially present is being organised here. Nagesh Namjoshi, former member of the Passenger Amenities Committee, informed that the train will provide a great facility for the passengers and its travel time is less.

Schedule at a glance

-Indore-Bhopal Vande Bharat train (train no. 20911) to depart from the city at 6.30 am.

-Arrival at Ujjain 7.15 am and departure at 7.20 am.

-Arrival at Bhopal Railway station at 9.35 am.

-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat train (train number 20912) to depart from Bhopal at 7.25 pm.

-Arrival at Ujjain 9.30 pm and departure at 9.35 pm.

-Arrival at Indore 10.30 pm.

(As per information by PRO Ratlam Division of Western Railway Khemraj Meena)