5 Best Places In Bhopal To Enjoy Divine Pani Puri

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 24, 2023
The combination of different flavors and textures - crispy, soft, spicy, tangy, and sweet - is what makes Pani Puri so popular, also known as Fulki in Bhopal.
1. Chappan Bhog is a famous name among Bhopalis. Its New Market branch serves pani-puri you would not want to miss!
2. 7 Flavour Pani Puri: The stall serves 7 different types of pani ranging from mint, hing, garlic to raw mango! You can visit at 10 number outside Nail-O-Bar!
3. Bikaner located at Hoshangabad Road, serves the original Bundelkhand-style pani puri. It's a must try!
4. Gujraati Pani Puri: Now, this is a small yet famous stall opposite Vishal Mega Mart, Zone-1. It serves 5 flavours of yummy pani . You will mostly see students enjoying the chatpati pani puri here at quite reasonable price.
5. Lucky Chaat Bhandar, located at 6 number Hawkers street, serves so tasty gol-gappe that you would ask for more and more!
