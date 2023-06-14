MP: 5 Best Places In Indore To Enjoy Chatpati Pani Puri

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 14, 2023
1. Vedant Chat Chaupati serves super yum gol gappas and is Indore's one of the favourites! It is located opposite Kamal Book Depo in Geeta Bhawan and is also known for best Dahipuri.
2. Kanha Chat Centre, famously known as Sister And Bro Chat Centre is a must-try! It is a small chaat shop located at Hello point in Bhawarkua. The owner, lovably, addresses his customers as bro and sis, hence the name.
3. Navya Chaat Centre in Bhanwarkua serves the perfect crisp puris with tangy & spicy pani!
4. Paliwal Chat Bhandar, behind MIG Thana is a synonym to best Panipuri in Indore. The place is famous for its 'Special Jadu Mirchi Patasha'.
5. Rajesh Panipuri Centre at Chiman Bagh Square is a budget-friendly spot which offers delicious pani puri, chat and Chinese dishes at low cost.
